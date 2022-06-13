https://sputniknews.com/20220613/risk-of-nuclear-weapons-use-now-higher-than-during-peak-years-of-cold-war---sipri-1096261899.html

Risk of Nuclear Weapons Use Now Higher Than During Peak Years of Cold War - SIPRI

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The world is now facing a greater risk of use of nuclear weapons than ever since the height of the Cold War, the Stockholm International... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Although there were some significant gains in both nuclear arms control and nuclear disarmament in the past year, the risk of nuclear weapons being used seems higher now than at any time since the height of the cold war," SIPRI Director Dan Smith said.SIPRI estimates suggest that the total number of nuclear weapons slightly declined (by 375 warheads), as of January 2022 against the previous year, with the arsenals still expected to grow in the next decade. The current decline is mainly attributable to Russia and the United States dismantling retired warheads.SIPRI also warns about nuclear-armed states increasing or updating their existing arsenals, dubbing it "a very worrying trend."

