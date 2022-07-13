https://sputniknews.com/20220713/obama-ripped-ex-wh-doc-for-cheap-shot-after-he-noted-bidens-crazy--concerning-mental-gaffes-1097271713.html

Obama Ripped Ex-WH Doc for ‘Cheap Shot’ After He Noted Biden’s ‘Crazy & Concerning Mental Gaffes'

Obama Ripped Ex-WH Doc for ‘Cheap Shot’ After He Noted Biden’s ‘Crazy & Concerning Mental Gaffes'

The 79-year-old POTUS is being steered away from “unscripted interactions with the news media,” The New York Times recently reported. During Biden’s speeches... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T12:26+0000

2022-07-13T12:26+0000

2022-07-13T12:26+0000

us

barack obama

joe biden

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094488259_0:0:2953:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_7660ed44a33f1445ca12e0add7ee4909.jpg

Former President Barack Obama was swift to “scathingly” reprimand his former White House physician for criticizing Joe Biden's cognitive health, according to an upcoming memoir.In his book, "Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values," Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, is cited by Fox News as recalling how at one point in 2020 he got a stern email from Obama for retweeting a video of Biden’s "latest cognitive misadventure."The White House physician to Presidents George W. Bush, Obama and Donald Trump was running for Congress at the time, and weighed in on the media’s lack of attention to then-presidential candidate Biden’s discerning cognitive abilities.He had accompanied his Twitter post with the message: "Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!!"The email from Barack Obama arrived within 20 minutes of his tweet, Jackson recalled."I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor’s administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private. You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend. That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter. It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future," Obama had written.Jackson drew parallels with the heightened attention that the media and critics had given Donald Trump’s mental faculties. In 2018 Jackson had received backlash for saying that a cognitive evaluation taken by the then-POTUS revealed he was in "excellent" mental condition and "had absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever."At the time, Jackson says he was warned by his friend, radio host Dan Bongino, against taking the issue any further with Obama. Jackson, who had been facing a Senate confirmation to be Trump's secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs, had taken pause to consider his options."So, upon reflection, I thought, You know what? Screw that guy! I’m not doing it," Jackson wrote. "I just walked away from it, which was the last time I had any contact with [Obama]," Jackson wrote.Looking back on that brief encounter with Barack Obama over the current president’s health, he added to Fox News:"It’s awfully ironic now, considering [Biden’s mental fitness] is all anyone, including the liberal media, can talk about."He added that Joe Biden’s “cognitive failures are on full display for the whole world to see."Biden has repeatedly been mocked for verbal slip-ups made during his nearly five-decade-long career as a politician. Just recently, the 46th president accidentally read the part on the teleprompter that says, "end of quote, repeat the line.” Before this, POTUS mistakenly said Switzerland would be joining NATO instead of Sweden during the alliance’s gathering in late June. Weird “whispering” into the microphone when emphasizing his point and gestures such as shaking hands “with thin air” have repeatedly fed into speculations about his cognitive decline.

https://sputniknews.com/20220710/bidens-age-becomes-uncomfortable-issue-for-his-team-and-his-party-us-media-says-1097155128.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220424/trump-mocks-gaffe-riddled-biden-shaking-hands-with-the-air-taking-orders-from-easter-bunny-1095005708.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, barack obama, joe biden, donald trump