Biden’s Age Becomes ‘Uncomfortable Issue for His Team and His Party,’ US Media Says

Biden’s Age Becomes ‘Uncomfortable Issue for His Team and His Party,’ US Media Says

The past few weeks have seen an array of embarrassing gaffes related to President Joe Biden’s physical and mental condition, which has ramped up speculation... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

With US President Joe Biden planning to run for re-election in 2024, “his age has increasingly become an uncomfortable issue for him, his team and his party,” according to The New York Times (NYT).The NYT cited unnamed current and former senior White House sources as saying that the 46th US president remained “intellectually engaged,” but that he looks “older than just a few years ago.”In this context, the newspaper pointed out that the White House is seeking to prevent Biden from “unscripted interactions with the news media,” referring to the fact that Biden has given just a total of 38 interviews, far fewer than his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who sat down for interviews 116 and 198 times, respectively.The newspaper underscored that although Kevin C. O’Connor, the president’s physician, pronounced Biden “a healthy, vigorous 78-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency” in November 2021, Biden’s fitness-related questions “have nonetheless taken a toll on his public standing.”According to the news outlet, if Biden launches an election campaign in 2024, he “would be asking the country to elect a leader who would be 86 at the end of his tenure.” S. Jay Olshansky, a longevity specialist at the University of Illinois Chicago who studied the candidates’ ages in 2020, told the NYT in this regard that it was legitimate to wonder if a person remains cognitive at 86.“That’s the right question to be asking. You can’t sugarcoat aging. Things go wrong as we get older and the risks rise the older we get,” Olshansky added.Biden has repeatedly been mocked for the number of verbal slip-ups he's made during his nearly five-decade-long career as a politician. The 46th president himself admitted back in 2018 that he was “a gaffe machine,” something that was confirmed once again earlier this week, when he accidentally read the part on the teleprompter that says, "end of quote, repeat the line.” This was preceded by POTUS mistakenly saying Switzerland would be joining NATO instead of Sweden during the alliance’s gathering in late June.

