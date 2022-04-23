https://sputniknews.com/20220423/imaginary-friend-biden-appears-to-look-for-handshake-again-only-to-face-emptiness-1094981197.html
Imaginary Friend: Biden Appears to Look for Handshake Again, Only to Face Emptiness
After finishing his Friday speech in the city of Seattle, Washington, US President Joe Biden appeared to have extended his hand for a handshake to nowhere, again.Biden ended his national tour with a speech on proposed reforms, and as he said goodbye to the audience, he turned around with his hand out for what looked like a handshake. To his sadness, there was no one behind.The president then made another little turn, and apparently again extended his hand to the void. After that, Biden turned to the audience with a smile and thanked the gathered crowd for their attention.A similar episode happened a week ago. After finishing his speech in the state of North Carolina on infrastructure reform, he turned his back on the stage and held out his hand for an alleged handshake, although there was no one near him.Then, looking slightly confused, Biden took a few steps near the podium, apparently looking for a passage to leave the stage.Interestingly, on Thursday, the president seemed to have struggled with pronouncing Oregon's Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer's last name. After the gaffe, he joked that the press may mispronounce his own name as well, saying that he could be called "Beedn." in response. "First, thanks to Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Earl Bum… And Earl… Excuse me… You can call me Beedn… Joe Beedn," he quipped. In November last year, Biden underwent a medical examination, which said that his health did not impede his duties as head of state.
"First, thanks to Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Earl Bum… And Earl… Excuse me… You can call me Beedn… Joe Beedn,” he quipped.
