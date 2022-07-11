International
https://sputniknews.com/20220711/poll-almost-65-of-us-democrats-do-not-want-biden-re-elected-in-2024-1097192807.html
Poll: Almost 65% of US Democrats Do Not Want Biden Re-elected in 2024
Poll: Almost 65% of US Democrats Do Not Want Biden Re-elected in 2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of US Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College... 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T13:32+0000
2022-07-11T13:32+0000
us
joe biden
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096149202_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4219b4e0d7da582d5ae6297fefb169a2.jpg
A total of 64% Democratic voters say they prefer a new candidate in the upcoming presidential campaign, the survey said. Only 13% of US voters believe that the country is on the right track, according to the poll.In June, the White House confirmed that Biden will seek reelection in 2024, denying claims that his age could pose a problem. The administration said it is not focused on the age issue and the president’s priority is to work to the benefit of American people and improve their lives.This statement came hot on the heels of a New York Times article which quoted David Axelrod, former chief strategist in the Obama administration, as saying that Biden's age "would be a major issue" if he does run for a second term. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dubbed these comments "hearsay – it's fallacious."Other White House officials previously confirmed Biden's reelection plans, including former spokeswoman Jen Psaki. In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.In April, The Hill reported that Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024 , without specifying when the two had this conversation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096149202_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a399da82128c7579d1c51073ca97cb4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, joe biden, election

Poll: Almost 65% of US Democrats Do Not Want Biden Re-elected in 2024

13:32 GMT 11.07.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority of US Democrats do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll out Monday.
A total of 64% Democratic voters say they prefer a new candidate in the upcoming presidential campaign, the survey said. Only 13% of US voters believe that the country is on the right track, according to the poll.
In June, the White House confirmed that Biden will seek reelection in 2024, denying claims that his age could pose a problem. The administration said it is not focused on the age issue and the president’s priority is to work to the benefit of American people and improve their lives.
This statement came hot on the heels of a New York Times article which quoted David Axelrod, former chief strategist in the Obama administration, as saying that Biden's age "would be a major issue" if he does run for a second term. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dubbed these comments "hearsay – it's fallacious."
Other White House officials previously confirmed Biden's reelection plans, including former spokeswoman Jen Psaki. In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.
In April, The Hill reported that Biden told his predecessor, Barack Obama, that he will seek reelection in 2024 , without specifying when the two had this conversation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала