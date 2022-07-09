Trump Lambasts Biden's Admin for Lecturing Other Nations While US Streets 'Flowing With Blood'

"We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We've never had anything like what's going on right now. Our country's been knocked to its knees, humiliated before the world. Yet we presume to lecture other people and other countries on their democracies, all while the streets are flowing with the blood of innocent crime victims as we lecture others. We will not have a country left if this growing barbarism is not quickly reversed and stopped," Trump told an election rally in the US city of Las Vegas.