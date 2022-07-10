International
https://sputniknews.com/20220710/man-who-assassinated-abe-tired-to-make-bomb-and-multiple-guns-reports-suggest-1097143860.html
Man Who Assassinated Abe Tired to Make Bomb and 'Multiple Guns', Reports Suggest
Man Who Assassinated Abe Tired to Make Bomb and 'Multiple Guns', Reports Suggest
TOKYO (Sputnik) -Tetsuya Yamagami, the man who shot and killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told police he had tried to make a bomb, the Kyodo... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T05:10+0000
2022-07-10T05:10+0000
japan
asia & pacific
shinzo abe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097098355_0:446:2455:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_33998e4f0903b7d9614603b80b8dab3d.jpg
Yamagami also said he "made multiple guns," the sources told Kyodo on Sunday, adding that police have found and confiscated guns at the attacker’s home in Nara, similar to the gun used by the shooter on Friday.Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Yamagami approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.According to Kyodo, Yamagami was sent to prosecutors on Sunday. Asked about his motive, he said his mother had made a "huge donation" to a religious organization which he believed was associated with Abe, and he harbored a grudge against the group.Sources told Kyodo that Yamagami allegedly said that he initially intended to attack "an executive of the group," but changed his mind and decided to target Abe instead.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097098355_0:68:2455:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_669aa4d12b8192909de63d6426b3ecf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, asia & pacific, shinzo abe

Man Who Assassinated Abe Tired to Make Bomb and 'Multiple Guns', Reports Suggest

05:10 GMT 10.07.2022
© AP Photo / Katsuhiko HiranoTetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022
Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, Friday, July 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
© AP Photo / Katsuhiko Hirano
Subscribe
International
India
TOKYO (Sputnik) -Tetsuya Yamagami, the man who shot and killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told police he had tried to make a bomb, the Kyodo news agency reports citing investigative sources.
Yamagami also said he "made multiple guns," the sources told Kyodo on Sunday, adding that police have found and confiscated guns at the attacker’s home in Nara, similar to the gun used by the shooter on Friday.
Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Yamagami approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.
© AFP 2022 / - In this file photo taken on April 21, 2015 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves to Indonesia at the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo.
 In this file photo taken on April 21, 2015 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves to Indonesia at the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2022
In this file photo taken on April 21, 2015 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves to Indonesia at the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo.
© AFP 2022 / -
According to Kyodo, Yamagami was sent to prosecutors on Sunday. Asked about his motive, he said his mother had made a "huge donation" to a religious organization which he believed was associated with Abe, and he harbored a grudge against the group.
Sources told Kyodo that Yamagami allegedly said that he initially intended to attack "an executive of the group," but changed his mind and decided to target Abe instead.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала