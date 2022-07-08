https://sputniknews.com/20220708/regulations-dont-work-japan-has-strict-12-step-gun-buying-process-one-gun-death-last-year-1097117841.html

‘Regulations Don’t Work’? Japan Has Strict 12-Step Gun Buying Process, One Gun Death Last Year

Japan has some of the world’s strictest gun ownership laws, making the Friday assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a gunman using a... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

When alleged gunman Tetsuya Yamagami fired two shots at Abe on a Nara street on Friday as the former leader gave a stump speech for a candidate for his Liberal Democratic Party, it was likely the first time most of the crowd had heard a gun fired. That’s because the East Asian country has some of the world’s most stringent requirements for gun ownership anywhere in the world, and as a consequence, gun violence is almost unknown.In a 2019 New York Times article listing the gun purchasing process for 16 different nations, Japan’s was by far the longest. That list has 12 steps:After all that, the only guns available for purchase are shotguns and air rifles for hunting - no assault rifles, no semi-automatic weapons, and no handguns.In addition, there are steep punishments for inappropriate use of the gun. Firing it in a public space can net you a life sentence in prison while having a gun and being part of an organized crime syndicate can put you in prison for 15 years.In 2021, there were just 10 criminal gun-related incidents in Japan, eight of which involved criminal gangs and only one of which resulted in someone’s death.

