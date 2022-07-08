‘Regulations Don’t Work’? Japan Has Strict 12-Step Gun Buying Process, One Gun Death Last Year
Japan has some of the world’s strictest gun ownership laws, making the Friday assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by a gunman using a homemade gun all the more exceptional. However, Much ado has been made in right-wing US circles as pro-gun advocates seize the incident to show the seeming futility of regulating firearms.
When alleged gunman Tetsuya Yamagami fired two shots at Abe on a Nara street on Friday as the former leader gave a stump speech for a candidate for his Liberal Democratic Party, it was likely the first time most of the crowd had heard a gun fired. That’s because the East Asian country has some of the world’s most stringent requirements for gun ownership anywhere in the world, and as a consequence, gun violence is almost unknown.
In a 2019 New York Times article listing the gun purchasing process for 16 different nations, Japan’s was by far the longest. That list has 12 steps:
1.Attend an all-day class on firearms and pass a written exam, which is held three times a year.
2.Undergo a mental health evaluation and drug test and obtain a doctor’s note vouching for your fitness to own a gun.
3.Apply for a permit to schedule a training course on firing a weapon.
4.Describe in detail in a police interview why you need a gun.
5.Pass a review of your criminal record, personal debt, relationships with family and friends, and any potential connections to organized crime.
6.Apply for a permit to own gunpowder.
7.Take your one-day training class and pass a marksmanship test at the shooting range with 95% accuracy. This must be repeated every three years.
8.Obtain a certificate from a gun dealer describing the gun you wish to purchase.
9.Buy a certified gun safe and a separate ammunition locker.
10.Get police to inspect and certify the safe and locker. This must be repeated every year.
11.Pass another background review.
12.Buy a gun. You are only permitted to own one; having more than one can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.
After all that, the only guns available for purchase are shotguns and air rifles for hunting - no assault rifles, no semi-automatic weapons, and no handguns.
Because of this rigorous permit system, just 192,000 people out of a country of 125 million have such permits.
In addition, there are steep punishments for inappropriate use of the gun. Firing it in a public space can net you a life sentence in prison while having a gun and being part of an organized crime syndicate can put you in prison for 15 years.
In 2021, there were just 10 criminal gun-related incidents in Japan, eight of which involved criminal gangs and only one of which resulted in someone’s death.