'Another Bullsh** Artist': Donald Trump Takes Jab at Elon Musk for Withdrawing Twitter Deal - Video

Earlier this weekend, Tesla's CEO submitted a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, as he... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ex-president Donald Trump suddenly lashed out at billionaire Elon Musk, calling him "a BS artist" during his Saturday speech in Anchorage, Alaska. The 45th criticized Musk for backing off with his Twitter purchase deal, reminding that he'd previously warned it would fizzle out.In the end, he urged people not to bother with Twitter and sign up for the Truth social platform instead.Musk put the purchase on hold in May in order to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.The businessman later said in his filing, demanding to withdraw the deal, that Twitter had made "false and misleading representation" and failed to provide crucial details about its operations. At the same time, the platform said it would sue the billionaire to complete the merger.

