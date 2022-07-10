https://sputniknews.com/20220710/another-bullsh-artist-donald-trump-takes-jab-at-elon-musk-for-withdrawing-twitter-deal---video-1097147703.html
'Another Bullsh** Artist': Donald Trump Takes Jab at Elon Musk for Withdrawing Twitter Deal - Video
'Another Bullsh** Artist': Donald Trump Takes Jab at Elon Musk for Withdrawing Twitter Deal - Video
Earlier this weekend, Tesla's CEO submitted a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, as he... 10.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-10T08:13+0000
2022-07-10T08:13+0000
2022-07-10T08:33+0000
us
donald trump
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095051479_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d933eb63ff926970795629310cd7beab.jpg
Ex-president Donald Trump suddenly lashed out at billionaire Elon Musk, calling him "a BS artist" during his Saturday speech in Anchorage, Alaska. The 45th criticized Musk for backing off with his Twitter purchase deal, reminding that he'd previously warned it would fizzle out.In the end, he urged people not to bother with Twitter and sign up for the Truth social platform instead.Musk put the purchase on hold in May in order to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.The businessman later said in his filing, demanding to withdraw the deal, that Twitter had made "false and misleading representation" and failed to provide crucial details about its operations. At the same time, the platform said it would sue the billionaire to complete the merger.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095051479_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf9bbfc98759d65faae15ff7385fd415.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
us, donald trump, elon musk, twitter
'Another Bullsh** Artist': Donald Trump Takes Jab at Elon Musk for Withdrawing Twitter Deal - Video
08:13 GMT 10.07.2022 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 10.07.2022)
Earlier this weekend, Tesla's CEO submitted a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, as he accused the social media giant of breaching the contract.
Ex-president Donald Trump suddenly lashed out at billionaire Elon Musk, calling him "a BS artist" during his Saturday speech in Anchorage, Alaska. The 45th criticized Musk for backing off with his Twitter purchase deal
, reminding that he'd previously warned it would fizzle out.
"Elon. Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me," Trump said. "You know, he said the other day, 'oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.' I said: 'I didn’t know that.' He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bullsh** artist."
In the end, he urged people not to bother with Twitter and sign up for the Truth social platform instead.
Musk put the purchase on hold in May in order to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.
The businessman later said in his filing, demanding to withdraw the deal, that Twitter had made "false and misleading representation" and failed to provide crucial details
about its operations. At the same time, the platform said it would sue the billionaire to complete the merger.