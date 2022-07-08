International
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/twitter-takeover-by-elon-musk-in-jeopardy-due-to-unverifiable-spam-account-data---reports-1097087847.html
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk in Jeopardy Due to Unverifiable Spam Account Data - Reports
Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk in Jeopardy Due to Unverifiable Spam Account Data - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The takeover of social media company Twitter by entrepreneur Elon Musk is imperiled by unverifiable data about the number of spam... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T01:24+0000
2022-07-08T01:24+0000
twitter
elon musk
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096132787_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_67b68353c7ef60b809fc26d6b15860c0.jpg
Discussions by Musk’s team on funding for the $44 billion deal have ceased due to concerns about the verifiability of Twitter's figures regarding the number of spam accounts, the report said on Thursday.Musk could take drastic action and alter the course of the negotiations, one source reportedly said.Musk would be required to pay $1 billion to pull out of the deal, which would likely spark lawsuits, the report added. Twitter could try to lock Musk into the purchase if they can prove the cancellation is not related to the company’s core business, according to the report.In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.Twitter has not been cooperative with Musk regarding the matter, another person familiar with the deal reportedly said.Musk in late June at the Qatar Economic Forum expressed optimism about the deal moving forward despite the unresolved issues inhibiting it, as well as his ability to bolster free speech and inclusiveness on Twitter as its leader.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096132787_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2bbeae8316f44745f30e34435fd447f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, elon musk, news

Twitter Takeover by Elon Musk in Jeopardy Due to Unverifiable Spam Account Data - Reports

01:24 GMT 08.07.2022
© AP Photo / Britta PedersenSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Many people are puzzled on what a Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would mean for the company and even whether he’ll go through with the deal.  If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction. (Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP, File)
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Many people are puzzled on what a Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would mean for the company and even whether he’ll go through with the deal.  If the 50-year-old Musk’s gambit has made anything clear it’s that he thrives on contradiction. (Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© AP Photo / Britta Pedersen
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The takeover of social media company Twitter by entrepreneur Elon Musk is imperiled by unverifiable data about the number of spam accounts on the platform, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the deal.
Discussions by Musk’s team on funding for the $44 billion deal have ceased due to concerns about the verifiability of Twitter's figures regarding the number of spam accounts, the report said on Thursday.
Musk could take drastic action and alter the course of the negotiations, one source reportedly said.
Musk would be required to pay $1 billion to pull out of the deal, which would likely spark lawsuits, the report added. Twitter could try to lock Musk into the purchase if they can prove the cancellation is not related to the company’s core business, according to the report.
In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter’s claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.
Twitter has not been cooperative with Musk regarding the matter, another person familiar with the deal reportedly said.
Musk in late June at the Qatar Economic Forum expressed optimism about the deal moving forward despite the unresolved issues inhibiting it, as well as his ability to bolster free speech and inclusiveness on Twitter as its leader.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала