Ex-NATO Commander Sics Ukraine to Bomb Crimean Bridge

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in February, Ukraine has threatened to target the Crimean Bridge (also referred to as the Kerch Bridge)... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International

General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO’s supreme allied commander for Europe from 2013 to 2016, has urged Ukraine to bomb the Crimean Bridge, claiming it is a "legitimate target".Breedlove said he does not understand those opposing "such an aggressive action".Both Moscow and Minsk have denied Belarus' involvement in the Russian military operation in Ukraine.Crimean Bridge in the Crosshairs?This is not the first time that threats against the Crimean Bridge emerge in the wake of the military operation. There were rumors that Ukraine planned to attack the bridge on 9 May, when Russia celebrated Victory Day.Officials in Crimea and from mainland Russia have repeatedly warned against any aggressive action towards the Crimean Bridge, saying that attacking it would be nothing short of a "terrorist act".The Kremlin has stated that all necessary security measures are being taken to keep the bridge safe.The Crimean Bridge was officially opened in May 2018, becoming an essential piece of infrastructure connecting Crimea with mainland Russia. Aside from a highway, it also has a parallel railway bridge between Crimea and the Taman Peninsula of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.Crimea was incorporated into the Russian Federation in March 2014, when the overwhelming majority of Crimeans voted to reunite with Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be its territory under "temporary occupation". Despite the Kremlin underlining that the results of the 2014 referendum fell in line with the international law and were obtained through a democratic procedure, western countries refused to accept it and slapped sanctions on Moscow.After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February, the West imposed additional sanctions and condemned Moscow for what it deems to be an invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin, in turn, said that the goal of the military operation was to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" the neighboring country.

