Ukraine Isolated Donbass, Carried Out Genocide Against Its Inhabitants, Putin Says

The Russian president has repeatedly charged Kiev with carrying out "genocidal" policies against the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. In... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

The Ukrainian authorities isolated the Donbass and carried out a genocide of its inhabitants, and Russia will do everything it can to help the people of the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."People there for a long time, for eight years, found themselves between heaven and earth. Do you see the problem? They didn't have any passports, neither Ukrainian nor Russian. They couldn't even buy plane tickets to travel across Russia...They couldn't send their children to study even to Russian schools due to quotas. So ties with Ukraine were cut off, but weren't built up with Russia. And I'm not even talking about shelling, etc.," Putin said, speaking with winners of the 'Leaders of Russia' managerial contest on Thursday."Russia and the Russian government, the country's leadership will do everything to help the people who live and work there," Putin added."I know some of you, perhaps many of you are involved in volunteering activities, and that during the pandemic helped doctors cope with this virus. Now, some of you are involved in helping the residents of the Donbass. I want to thank you for this. It is important, especially now, to show composure and solidarity," he said.

