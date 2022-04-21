https://sputniknews.com/20220421/russian-senator-explains-why-crimean-bridge-is-the-most-defended-one-in-world-1094949253.html

Russian Senator Explains Why Crimean Bridge is the 'Most Defended' One in World

Russia-built Crimean Bridge is the "most defended" bridge in the world and it is properly covered from the attacks by multiple layers of defence, Russian senator from Crimea, Olga Kovitidi has stated. According to her, Russia knew from the start that the bridge could be targeted and took steps to protect it.The bridge is covered from the attacks from the air by two regiments of S-400 air defence systems (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) that can take down incoming missiles 400 kilometres away, the senator said. Their effective radium more than covers the 15-kilometre-long bridge. Kovitidi said that additional systems, such as the Pantsir-S1, cover the bridge from short-range attacks.The Crimean Bridge is also covered from the water. Apart from using the forces of the Russian Navy, the bridge was equipped with a sophisticated sonar system that can detect incoming underwater threats, such as submarines, Kovitidi noted.The senator further said that daily inspections of the key elements of the bridge are also carried out.Her comment comes in the wake of a threat by Head of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov. He stated on 21 April that the Crimean Bridge will be targeted by the Ukrainian forces as soon as it will be possible. He did not clarify if Ukraine has the means to attack it.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned Danilov's statements and described them as an "announcement of a possible "terrorist act" by Ukraine. Peskov also suggested that his statements were a provocation to prompt actions on Russia's side. The spokesman said that Moscow's response to violence will always be "adequate".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

