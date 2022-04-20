https://sputniknews.com/20220420/putin-donbass-tragedy-forced-russia-to-start-special-military-operation-in-ukraine-1094909066.html
Putin: Donbass Tragedy Forced Russia to Start Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Putin: Donbass Tragedy Forced Russia to Start Special Military Operation in Ukraine
The president ordered the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T10:36+0000
2022-04-20T10:36+0000
2022-04-20T10:40+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, vladimir putin
Putin: Donbass Tragedy Forced Russia to Start Special Military Operation in Ukraine
10:36 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 20.04.2022)
Being updated
The president ordered the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).