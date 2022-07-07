https://sputniknews.com/20220707/uk-attorney-general-makes-leadership-challenge-pitch-as-bojo-teeters-on-the-brink-1097039265.html

UK Attorney General Makes Leadership Challenge Pitch as BoJo Teeters on the Brink

UK Attorney General Makes Leadership Challenge Pitch as BoJo Teeters on the Brink

Boris Johnson appeared to be teetering on the brink on Wednesday as he took a battering at PMQs and appeared before the Liaison Committee, questioned on his... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T06:26+0000

2022-07-07T06:26+0000

2022-07-07T06:30+0000

uk

boris johnson

michael gove

suella braverman

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097041294_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7c43db62357ca660d953847e705c4c50.jpg

As Boris Johnson refused to bow to growing pressure to resign on a day rocked by the resignation of over 40 ministers and aides, the first leadership challenger has openly thrown their hat into the ring.Attorney General Suella Braverman - previously a Johnson loyalist – speaking on ITV's Robert Peston, said:"If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring."Braverman joined the deafening chorus of calls for the UK Prime Minister to resign, insisting:According to Braverman, it was "untenable" for Johnson to continue clinging to his premiership after he had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days."The balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the Prime Minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go," sha added.Asked if she had ever considered standing for PM, Braverman answered: "Yes, I will."Appearing on the same programme, Matt Hancock, ex-Health Secretary, said the PM should "of course" quit, but ruled out standing in a future leadership election."I do care deeply about what happens next," added Hancock, saying he would be "happy" to serve in government. He also predicted that Boris Johnson would not be leader for much longer, "whether that's tomorrow or next week".‘Avalanche of Resignations’Speculation of an imminent challenge to Boris Johnson was triggered amid the latest scandal to rock No 10. On Wednesday, support for the PM's leadership collapsed at Westminster as a total of 46 individuals quit their government posts.For the beleaguered Prime Minister, the avalanche of resignations began with two of his most senior ministers – Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak -stepping down on Tuesday amid fallout from No 10’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by disgraced ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.The former MP for Tamworth constituency quit as deputy chief whip on July 1 and was suspended by his party over allegations he groped two men at the Conservative Party’s private members’ Carlton Club in London on Wednesday evening. In his resignation letter, Pincher confessed he "drank far too much" and "embarrassed [himself] and other people", but stopping short of addressing the inappropriate behavior claims.Pincher had quit he office once before - in 2017 - after he was accused of inappropriate conduct towards ex-Olympic rower and Tory activist Alex Story. At the time, the Tory MP was cleared of wrongdoing by a party probe.However, the scandal resurfaced amid a spate of fresh allegations against Chris Pincher, which are now to be investigated by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).After several attempts to sweep the scandal under the rug, Downing Street had finally admitted the PM had known about allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the now-suspended Pincher as far back as in 2019 before appointing him to the position of deputy chief whip in February.Boris Johnson was forced to carry out a swift reshuffle on Wednesday night to fill vacancies in his cabinet left by a stampede of resignations that followed the exit of Sunak and Javid.The British Prime Minister also faced the toughest PMQs, where the opposition wielded the fresh ammunition against him with brutal force. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer read out allegations against Chris Pincher in a "reminder to all those propping up this PM how serious this situation is."Starmer said the long list of resignations had left the PM with a "z list cast of nodding dogs" on his frontbench, and that "sinking ships [are] fleeing the rat".However, Johnson insisted:Facing the Liaison Committee at the House of Commons later on July 6, the PM promised to remain in power as it is not "responsible just to walk away". He also claimed that he would "of course" still be prime minister on Thursday.‘Men in Grey Suits’Boris Johnson appeared to be hemorrhaging support on Wednesday.Johnson allies were cited by UK media outlets as confirming that a delegation of cabinet ministers had gone to Downing Street to tell the PM he should resign.Home Secretary Priti Patel, Nadhim Zahawi, freshly appointed Chancellor, Transport Secretary Shapps, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Policing minister Kit Malthouse, new Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris as well as Welsh secretary Simon Hart had all purportedly arrived at Number 10 to deliver a "final ultimatum" to Johnson, according to Sky News, adding "you go or we do".Shapps, is believed to have told Johnson that there was no chance he could win a second confidence vote.Yet Johnson’s mood was defiant, according to a source cited by The Guardian.“He said millions of people voted for me only two years ago – and I’m going to fight this to the end. I can’t just pack that in,” the insider was quoted as saying.According to others allegedly present in the room, attempts to sway the PM had failed.Gove Sacked ‘For Disloyalty’Towards the end of the dramatic day, Boris Johnson sacked his Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.Gove had reportedly urged the PM to quit earlier on Wednesday. According to No 10 sources cited by The Guardian, Gove was suspected of having been “disloyal”, and possibly behind negative quotes in the media about Johnson and perhaps even plotting Johnson’s downfall.After Gove was sacked, Welsh secretary Simon Hart quit an hour later, saying he had “desperately hoped” not to write his letter of resignation.Despite all the pressure, Boris Johnson is said to be bullish in his determination to stay on. The PM's parliamentary private secretary James Duddridge was cited by Sky News as saying Johnson was "in a buoyant mood" and "will fight on".BoJo May Be ‘Dragged Out Next Week’Meanwhile, the 1922 Committee, formally known as the Conservative Private Members' Committee, consisting of all Tory backbench members of Parliament, is set to elect a new executive on Monday.The committee shall decide whether it should change rules to allow a fresh vote of no confidence on Johnson.Boris Johnson escaped a no confidence vote over the “Partgate” last month, and was thus granted immunity from another challenge for 12 months under current guidelines. However, the influential group decided it would hold elections for a new executive on Monday, and they could decide on any rule change that same day.According to the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, cited by Sky News, Boris Johnson will be "dragged out next week" by his own MPs.

https://sputniknews.com/20220706/boris-johnson-vows-to-carry-on-reshuffles-cabinet-after-sunak--javid-shell-shock-resignations-1096999716.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/bojo-accused-of-sweeping-sexual-misconduct-under-the-carpet--failure-to-act-over-pincher-claims-1096925194.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220706/beleaguered-bojo-battles-with-opposition-at-weekly-pms-questions-1097012954.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220706/academics-see-no-clear-exit-for-johnson-or-replacement-pm-1097023331.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, boris johnson, michael gove, suella braverman