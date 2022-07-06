https://sputniknews.com/20220706/beleaguered-bojo-battles-with-opposition-at-weekly-pms-questions-1097012954.html

Beleaguered BoJo Battles With Opposition at Weekly PM's Questions

Beleaguered BoJo Battles With Opposition at Weekly PM's Questions

Boris Johnson is fending off a palace coup led by former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid, who both resigned within... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T12:52+0000

2022-07-06T12:52+0000

2022-07-06T12:52+0000

boris johnson

prime minister's questions (pmqs)

keir starmer

ian blackford

scottish nationalist party (snp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097017153_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e584c05f3778b1ac98c21e4d1755788c.jpg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced the toughest Parliamentary questioning of his premiership over the latest sexual misconduct scandal to hit his government.'BoJo' began his weekly Parliamentary joust in his usual jolly mood, boasting of the rise in the National Insurance tax threshold that he said would leave families £330 better off. But opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer immediately sought to score points against Johnson over claims he lied about when he knew about allegations of sexual assaults against disgraced former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.Johnson replied that Pincher had now been sacked and had the whip withdrawn himself.Johnson fell back on his stock retorts that Starmer had served in left-wing former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet, and had voted repeatedly against the European Union withdrawal agreement and other Brexit legislation.Going On And On?Starmer called the Tory front bench a "Z-list of nodding dogs", adding: "In the middle of a crisis, doesn't the country deserve better?"Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford manged to get through his first of two questions without demanding another independence referendum for Scotland, instead asking whether Johnson was drafting his resignation letter right there in the House of Commons. Backbench RebellionBut Johnson also faced attacks from his own backbenches, where a second rebellion is brewing. East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton drew laughter when he asked if the PM thought there were "any circumstances in which he should resign?"Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told off MPs for clapping — against Parliamentary rules, unlike cheering and heckling — when Birmingham Northfield MP Gary Sambrook said there was "nothing left for him to do but take responsibility and resign".

https://sputniknews.com/20220706/live-updates-15-uk-government-officials-resign-in-protest-at-pm-johnsons-leadership-1097010643.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

boris johnson, prime minister's questions (pmqs), keir starmer, ian blackford, scottish nationalist party (snp)