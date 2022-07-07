LIVE UPDATES: BoJo Rejects Calls to Step Down After Being Hit With 46 Gov't Resignations

Last week, Christopher Pincher, who had recently been appointed by UK PM Boris Johnson to the post of deputy chief whip, resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a London private members’ club.

Over 40 UK government officials, including key figures like Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart have resigned from the government in the wake of the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

Amid calls to resign, on Wednesday, Boris Johnson fired Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove, who also urged the prime minister to quit.

Boris Johnson has been under mounting pressure after Downing Street admitted he had known about sexual abuse allegations against Chris Pincher, who was recently accused of groping two men in a private club while drunk, before naming him deputy chief whip in February.

Despite the hardships, Johnson told members of his Cabinet that he will not resign, as doing so may result in political instability.

“The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he’s been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going,” he said.

