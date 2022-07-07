International
BREAKING: Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis Resigns From BoJo's Government
https://sputniknews.com/20220707/live-updates-bojo-rejects-calls-to-step-down-after-being-hit-with-46-govt-resignations-1097037314.html
LIVE UPDATES: BoJo Rejects Calls to Step Down After Being Hit With 46 Gov't Resignations
LIVE UPDATES: BoJo Rejects Calls to Step Down After Being Hit With 46 Gov't Resignations
Last week, Christopher Pincher, who had recently been appointed by UK PM Boris Johnson to the post of deputy chief whip, resigned after being accused of sexual... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International
The Houses of Parliament can be seen as a person walks along the South Bank of the River Thames during sunrise, in London - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: BoJo Rejects Calls to Step Down After Being Hit With 46 Gov't Resignations

05:35 GMT 07.07.2022 (Updated: 05:36 GMT 07.07.2022)
International
India
Last week, Christopher Pincher, who had recently been appointed by UK PM Boris Johnson to the post of deputy chief whip, resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a London private members’ club.
Over 40 UK government officials, including key figures like Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart have resigned from the government in the wake of the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.
Amid calls to resign, on Wednesday, Boris Johnson fired Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove, who also urged the prime minister to quit.
Boris Johnson has been under mounting pressure after Downing Street admitted he had known about sexual abuse allegations against Chris Pincher, who was recently accused of groping two men in a private club while drunk, before naming him deputy chief whip in February.
Despite the hardships, Johnson told members of his Cabinet that he will not resign, as doing so may result in political instability.
“The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when he’s been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going,” he said.
06:06 GMT 07.07.2022
Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis arrives at 10 Downing Street, to attend a Cabinet Meeting, in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2022
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis Resigns From BoJo's Government
06:05 GMT
05:39 GMT 07.07.2022
List of UK Government Resignations
1. Chancellor Rishi Sunak
2. Health Secretary Sajid Javid
3. Simon Hart, secretary of state for Wales
4. Will Quince, education minister
5. Alex Chalk, solicitor general
6. Robin Walker, education minister
7. John Glen, Treasury minister
8. Victoria Atkins, justice minister
9. Jo Churchill, environment minister
10. Stuart Andrew, housing minister
11. Kemi Badenoch, levelling up minister
12. Neil O'Brien, levelling up minister
13. Alex Burghart, education minister
14. Lee Rowley, business minister
15. Julia Lopez, culture minister
16. Mims Davies, work and pensions minister
17. Rachel Maclean, Home Office minister
18. Mike Freer, equalities minister
19. Edward Argar, health minister
20. Jonathan Gullis, Northern Ireland Office
21. Saqib Bhatti, Department of Health and Social Care
22. Nicola Richards, Department of Transport
23. Virginia Crosbie, Welsh Office
24. Laura Trott, Department of Transport
25. Felicity Buchan, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
26. Selaine Saxby, Treasury
27. Claire Coutinho, Treasury
28. David Johnston, Department for Education
29. Duncan Baker, Department for Levelling Up
30. Craig Williams, Treasury
31. Mark Logan, Northern Ireland Office
32. Sara Britcliffe, Department for Education
33. Ruth Edwards, Scottish Office
34. Peter Gibson, Department for International Trade
35. James Sunderland, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
36. Jacob Young, Department for Levelling Up
37. Mark Fletcher, Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
38. James Daly, Department for Work and Pensions
39. Danny Kruger, Department for Levelling Up
40. Gareth Davies, Department of Health and Social Care
41. Bim Afolami, vice-chairman of the Conservative Party for youth
42. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco
43. Theodora Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya
44. David Duguid, trade envoy to Angola and Zambia
45. David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand
46. Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove
