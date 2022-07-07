https://sputniknews.com/20220707/johnsons-other-officials-resignation-to-cost-uk-taxpayers-over-500000-reports-say-1097072082.html

Johnson's, Other Officials' Resignation to Cost UK Taxpayers Over $500,000, Reports Say

Johnson's, Other Officials' Resignation to Cost UK Taxpayers Over $500,000, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The wave of resignations among UK government and Conservative party officials, which culminated earlier in the day in Prime Minister Boris... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-07T13:35+0000

2022-07-07T13:35+0000

2022-07-07T13:35+0000

uk

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097048937_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_68ad98307203ac4c3f388f69297613b8.jpg

Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, members of the parliament, who leave their positions voluntarily, for political reasons, or in disgrace, receive 25% of their annual salaries in severance.Several ministers, who were appointed by Johnson for two days, will also receive the payment, UK newspaper Independent reported.The UK opposition has called on Johnson to reject the payments as the government officials are not left unemployed after their resignation and usually return to the "backbenches" and receive a salary of over 84,000 a year, the report said.A scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as the country's deputy chief whip has led to a string of resignations, with 52 officials stepping down from Johnson's government since Tuesday, including such key figures as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.Last week, Pincher resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in one of London's private members club.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, boris johnson