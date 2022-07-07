https://sputniknews.com/20220707/johnsons-other-officials-resignation-to-cost-uk-taxpayers-over-500000-reports-say-1097072082.html
Johnson's, Other Officials' Resignation to Cost UK Taxpayers Over $500,000, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The wave of resignations among UK government and Conservative party officials, which culminated earlier in the day in Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving post, will cost taxpayers more than 420,000 pounds sterling ($503,180), with Johnson personally receiving about 19,000 pounds sterling, media reported on Thursday.
Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, members of the parliament, who leave their positions voluntarily, for political reasons, or in disgrace, receive 25% of their annual salaries in severance.
Several ministers, who were appointed by Johnson for two days, will also receive the payment, UK newspaper Independent reported.
The UK opposition has called on Johnson to reject the payments as the government officials are not left unemployed after their resignation and usually return to the "backbenches" and receive a salary of over 84,000 a year, the report said.
A scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher as the country's deputy chief whip has led to a string of resignations, with 52 officials stepping down from Johnson's government
since Tuesday, including such key figures as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
Last week, Pincher resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in one of London's private members club.