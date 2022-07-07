https://sputniknews.com/20220707/prime-minister-boris-johnson-agrees-to-resign-statement-expected-within-hours-uk-media-say-1097046408.html

Earlier, Boris Johnson, under mounting pressure to quit after Downing Street admitted he had known about sexual abuse allegations against Chris Pincher before... 07.07.2022, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign as Conservative leader today, with a public statement expected ‘within hours’, reported UK media.Johnson will continue as Prime Minister until the autumn, added the reports. Accordingly, a Conservative leadership race will likely take place this summer, with a new Prime Minister in place at No 10 in time for the Tory party conference in October.The PM is said to have already spoken with the 1922 Committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady, acknowledging that he would quit, a Downing Street source is cited by media as saying.George Freeman, formerly a junior minister for science, research and innovation, who quit today, was cited as calling for a caretaker prime minister. "Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty & advise her to call for a caretaker prime minister... To take over today so that ministers can get back to work & we can choose a new Conservative leader to try & repair the damage & rebuild trust," he stated.Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, reacting to the news of Boris Johnson's reportedly planned resignation, said he was glad the PM had "recognised the damage that was being done not just to the party brand but also our international stock.Ellwood added on the Today Programme that the Tory party now has a "massive amount of regrouping to do".Conservative MP Robert Buckland agreed that "the views of colleagues" had prompted the PM to rethink his previous stance and agree to step down, adding, "he has bowed to the inevitable".Buckland voiced the hope that the Conservative Party can "get back to values" such as "freedom under the law".

