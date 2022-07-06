https://sputniknews.com/20220706/boris-johnson-vows-to-carry-on-reshuffles-cabinet-after-sunak--javid-shell-shock-resignations-1096999716.html

Boris Johnson ‘Vows to Carry On’ After Sunak, Javid ‘Shell-Shock' Exits Prompt Emergency Reshuffle

Boris Johnson ‘Vows to Carry On’ After Sunak, Javid ‘Shell-Shock' Exits Prompt Emergency Reshuffle

No 10 found itself on the ropes after deputy chief whip Chris Pincher quit on June 30 amid allegations he had groped two men at a private club the day before... 06.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-06T05:54+0000

2022-07-06T05:54+0000

2022-07-06T06:08+0000

uk

boris johnson

sajid javid

rishi sunak

partygate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096077526_0:69:1859:1115_1920x0_80_0_0_fbd92e11d597493c01b74cda6372f9fa.jpg

Boris Johnson was forced to scramble to shore up his Cabinet after two of his most senior ministers – Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak - resigned within 10 minutes of each other on Tuesday evening, claiming they could no longer support the Prime Minister.The resignations came minutes after the Prime Minister gave an interview admitting he should not have appointed disgraced Tory MP Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip in February after claims the MP groped two men at a private club last week and a slew of revelations of his previous conduct.The political double body blow for the PM and the subsequent stream of resignations it triggered from junior ministers, with Alex Chalk quitting as solicitor general, prompted more rebel Tories to vociferously insist it was time for Johnson to go.However, despite the threat of a backbench mutiny, Johnson battled to reset his premiership, appointing Nadhim Zahawi as Chancellor and Steve Barclay as Health Secretary, with Michelle Donelan promoted to Education Secretary to replace Zahawi.Just moments after the resignations were announced, Boris Johnson reportedly made it clear to a group of around 80 Tory MPs in a pre-arranged meeting that he had every intention of carrying on. The embattled Prime Minister was quoted by an aide as saying “F*** that” to the notion of resigning, according to the Times.Who ‘Jumped Ship’ & Who StayedFirst Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, and then Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, published letters on their Twitter accounts clarifying they could no longer carry on under Johnson’s premiership.In his letter to the PM, Javid said he could "no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government."The chancellor said:According to Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen, one of those who has publicly called for Johnson to go over the “Partygate” scandal, was cited by Sky News as saying that the two Johnson allies had been prompted to by the fact that ministers were briefed to tell the media on Tuesday morning that the PM did not know about a previous sexual misconduct allegation against Pincher.The resignations of Javid and Sunak were shortly followed by Dr Andrew Murrison resigning as the PM's trade envoy to Morocco; Bim Afolami quitting as the Conservative Party's vice-chair; Theo Clarke and Andrew Murrison stepping down as trade envoys and ministerial aides Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie also walking away.However, a majority of cabinet ministers were cited by Sky News as intending to stay on, including:Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Housing Secretary Michael Gove, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Attorney General Suella Braverman, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, Scotland Secretary Alister Jack, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Wales Secretary Simon Hart.New Scandal Rocks No 10No 10 found itself in crisis mode over its handling of fallout from the latest sexual misconduct scandal involving ex-Tory deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher. The suspended Tory MP quit as deputy chief whip on July 1 over claims he groped two men at the Carlton Club - a Conservative Party private members’ club in London’s Piccadilly - on June 30.In his resignation letter, Pincher confessed he "drank far too much" and "embarrassed [himself] and other people", but stopping short of addressing the inappropriate behavior claims.Chris Pincher previously quit office once in 2017 after being accused of making a pass at ex-Olympic rower and Tory activist Alex Story. At the time, the Tory MP was cleared of wrongdoing by a party probe.However, it was a spate of contorted attempts by Downing Street to insist that the Prime Minister had been unaware of “specific allegations being looked at” concerning Pincher before appointing him to the chief deputy whip post in February this year that ignited the current scandal.Crossbench peer, Lord Simon McDonald of Salford, penned a letter to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, slamming No10 “keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth.”According to him, the PM was told “in person” about a “formal complaint” by a “group of officials” at the Foreign Office department concerning Pincher in the summer of 2019.'Government Collapsing'After the wave of shock resignations, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said "it's clear that this government is now collapsing." He accused Boris Johnson of having "disgraced his office and let down his country".As Boris Johnson faces a grilling at Prime Minister’s Questions Wefdnesday, as well as an appearance in front of the liaison committee of senior backbenchers, he is facing a rebel mutiny that has gained fresh ammunition against him.There have already been reports of a plot among Tory rebel MPs to change the rules of the Conservative Party in order to force a new vote of no confidence in Johnson.The PM narrowly won a contest on his leadership last month over the “partygate” row, which granted him 12 months' immunity from another leadership challenge.However, the rebels will purportedly try to secure key posts on the Tory body in charge of leadership contests –the 1922 Committee. A majority on the Committee's 18-strong executive could allow them to tweak the rules and make Johnson face another confidence vote.But the elections to the 1922 executive are due to be held next week, after which MPs set off on a summer break. Accordingly, Boris Johnson could be spared another contest until September.Meanwhile, a snap YouGov poll of more than 3,000 people found seven in 10 Britons think Boris Johnson should resign.

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/uk-cabinet-minister-sajid-javid-steps-down-in-protest-at-boris-johnsons-leadership-1096989111.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/bojo-accused-of-sweeping-sexual-misconduct-under-the-carpet--failure-to-act-over-pincher-claims-1096925194.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220705/bojo-may-face-leadership-challenge-before-xmas-over-bungled-handling-of-pincher-groping-claims-1096975356.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, boris johnson, sajid javid, rishi sunak, partygate