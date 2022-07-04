https://sputniknews.com/20220704/shark-attacks-long-island-lifeguard-who-repulsed-animal-with-his-bare-hands-1096922866.html

Shark Attacks Long Island Lifeguard Who Repulsed Animal With His Bare Hands

Shark attacks in the Long Island area are quite rare, but still happen if people get too close to a marine animal that usually preys on schools of fish... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

During a training exercise in the ocean on Sunday, a lifeguard from Long Island, who was playing a victim, was attacked by a shark, the local media reported.The lifeguard reportedly fought the animal off with his bare hands. During his scary encounter with the 4- to 5-foot-long (1.2-1.5 m) shark, Smith Point Beach lifeguard Zack Gallo was bit in the chest and right hand, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone reportedly stated at a news conference.Bellone reportedly claimed that Gallo defeated the shark by "punching down" on it. According to the report, the lifeguard's hand injuries "occurred as he was beating off the shark," and after that interaction ended." The lifeguard reportedly was "bleeding significantly" when other guards who were already in the water for the exercise raced to aid him, but the victim surprisingly managed to get out of the water unaided.After being bandaged, the injured lifeguard was brought to a nearby hospital.The attack caused the beach to be closed. Later, the same shark may have been spotted by police using a drone to monitor the ocean, according to the report, but the authorities could not determine if it was the same shark or not. Even more to the news about sharks getting dangerously close is that Cupsogue, a second beach east of Smith Point, was also reportedly closed on Sunday "due to dangerous marine activity."On July 1, a 57-year-old swimmer in the area of Jones Beach in Nassau County experienced a "possible shark bite," the police said. This incident prompted the authorities to increase beach patrols ahead of Fourth of July.Shark attacks on Long Island are "very rare," but recently they have reportedly become more frequent. More shark sightings have occurred in the last two years than in the prior ten years combined.

