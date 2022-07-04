https://sputniknews.com/20220704/australian-defence-minister-claims-china-seeks-to-shape-the-world-in-south-china-sea-1096920687.html

Australian Defence Minister Claims China Seeks to 'Shape the World' in South China Sea

Australian Defence Minister Claims China Seeks to 'Shape the World' in South China Sea

In September, Canberra became a part of the joint AUKUS security agreement - alongside the UK and the US - as part of a larger effort to provide the Australian... 04.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-04T01:50+0000

2022-07-04T01:50+0000

2022-07-04T01:47+0000

australia

aukus

china

asia & pacific

anthony albanese

south china sea

south china sea dispute

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096921509_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0191132d8b0ea90c84b3befb31460bc3.jpg

Australia's Minister of Defence Richard Marles claimed that China is seeking sovereignty over the South China Sea, which is fundamentally at odds with how the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is interpreted. And more to that, Australians should have the fortitude to defend their country.In a Sunday interview with Sky News Australia, Marles said that Beijing, and in particular its actions regarding the South China Sea, posed a direct threat to Australia as well as the "global rules-based order."Moreover, Marles argued that a third of the world's shipping flows through the area that Beijing wants to control, in addition to its plans for "unification with Taiwan," which has a seaside border to the east. According to the minister, the route was crucial for Australia because it allowed travel between the two of its top five trading partners, South Korea and Japan.Apart from the perceived threats, the defence minister also elaborated on his last month meeting with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Singapore, which reportedly ended the three-year impasse between the nations.Marles described the hourlong conversation between the two as "full and frank" and a "critical first step." "We talked about the incident which occurred to our aircraft on the 26th of May, we talked about human rights, we talked about strategic contest in the Pacific," the minister added.When asked if he could predict if China will change its course toward Taiwan, Marles replied that they "didn't get to that" during the talks. In order to improve the bilateral relationship between Australia and China, he remarked: "I think what we were really doing was starting with baby steps here and trying to get the bilateral Australian-Chinese bilateral relationship back to a better place." AUKUS Aftermath & Rising ChinaChina was a significant topic at the NATO Leaders' Summit in Madrid where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese participated. At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, he also traveled to Paris and worked to mend ties after last year's fiasco over the AUKUS deal left an initial submarine deal with the French trashed.When asked if Albanese should apologize for the way the deal was handled, Macron reportedly said the two had patched things up, as the previous government of Scott Morrison was solely responsible for the damage.Meanwhile, at the NATO summit in Madrid in late last month, where Australia was invited as a strategic partner, China was called a danger to the alliance's ideals. Last week, the 30-member security bloc endorsed a new plan for the coming ten years, criticizing China for the first time in its more than 70-year history.

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/optimistic-in-the-extreme-australias-nuclear-submarines-under-aukus-unlikely-to-be-ready-by-2030-1096780586.html

australia

china

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

australia, aukus, china, asia & pacific, anthony albanese, south china sea, south china sea dispute