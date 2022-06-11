https://sputniknews.com/20220611/aussie-pm-australia-to-pay-french-naval-group-over-550-million-for-aukus-sub-deal-fallout-1096205153.html

Aussie PM: Australia to Pay French Naval Group Over $580 Million for AUKUS Sub Deal Fallout

Aussie PM: Australia to Pay French Naval Group Over $580 Million for AUKUS Sub Deal Fallout

It was announced in September 2021 that the first major initiative of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) security alliance would be the delivery of Australia's first... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Australian government has agreed to pay France's Naval Group a settlement amount of $580 million (A$830 million) over a submarine contract scrapped by the country in favor of their AUKUS alliance with Washington and London. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that the settlement amount was "fair and equitable" and, furthermore, forged a pathway for improved relations between Australia and France. The Australian PM remained tight-lipped on any further details regarding the agreement and promptly pivoted to attacking his "wasteful" predecessor, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. MORE DETAILS TO COME.

