Aussie PM: Australia to Pay French Naval Group Over $580 Million for AUKUS Sub Deal Fallout

On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
The Australian government has agreed to pay France's Naval Group a settlement amount of $580 million (A$830 million) over a submarine contract scrapped by the country in favor of their AUKUS alliance with Washington and London. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that the settlement amount was "fair and equitable" and, furthermore, forged a pathway for improved relations between Australia and France. The Australian PM remained tight-lipped on any further details regarding the agreement and promptly pivoted to attacking his "wasteful" predecessor, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
It was announced in September 2021 that the first major initiative of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) security alliance would be the delivery of Australia's first nuclear-powered submarine fleet. The trilateral group's decision to construct in Adelaide notably torpedoed a previous $90 billion submarine agreement with a French defense contractor.
The Australian government has agreed to pay France's Naval Group a settlement amount of $580 million (A$830 million) over a submarine contract scrapped by the country in favor of their AUKUS alliance with Washington and London.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that the settlement amount was "fair and equitable" and, furthermore, forged a pathway for improved relations between Australia and France.

"I intend to have an honest relationship with France - one that is based upon integrity and mutual respect," Albanese during a Saturday news conference.

The Australian PM remained tight-lipped on any further details regarding the agreement and promptly pivoted to attacking his "wasteful" predecessor, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"Tens of billions of dollars wasted across a range of programs that have resulted of course in–have contributed to–the $1 trillion of debt that the incoming Labor government has inherited," Albanese said.

Australia Day, Sydney Harbour - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
Australia to Gain Nuclear-Powered Submarine From Joint Defense Effort With US, UK
15 September 2021, 21:06 GMT
