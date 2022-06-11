https://sputniknews.com/20220611/aussie-pm-australia-to-pay-french-naval-group-over-550-million-for-aukus-sub-deal-fallout-1096205153.html
Aussie PM: Australia to Pay French Naval Group Over $580 Million for AUKUS Sub Deal Fallout
Aussie PM: Australia to Pay French Naval Group Over $580 Million for AUKUS Sub Deal Fallout
It was announced in September 2021 that the first major initiative of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) security alliance would be the delivery of Australia's first... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T00:50+0000
2022-06-11T00:50+0000
2022-06-11T01:38+0000
aukus
australia
anthony albanese
submarine
france
us
deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096206025_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_69de6978c90fe3ff121b1c3b095f5cca.jpg
The Australian government has agreed to pay France's Naval Group a settlement amount of $580 million (A$830 million) over a submarine contract scrapped by the country in favor of their AUKUS alliance with Washington and London. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that the settlement amount was "fair and equitable" and, furthermore, forged a pathway for improved relations between Australia and France. The Australian PM remained tight-lipped on any further details regarding the agreement and promptly pivoted to attacking his "wasteful" predecessor, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. MORE DETAILS TO COME.
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/australia-to-gain-nuclear-powered-submarine-with-new-defense-effort-with-us-uk-1089110438.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096206025_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54863f8c8387cc1766203caf69bf3d56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australia, anthony albanese, submarine, france, us, deal
Aussie PM: Australia to Pay French Naval Group Over $580 Million for AUKUS Sub Deal Fallout
00:50 GMT 11.06.2022 (Updated: 01:38 GMT 11.06.2022)
Being updated
It was announced in September 2021 that the first major initiative of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) security alliance would be the delivery of Australia's first nuclear-powered submarine fleet. The trilateral group's decision to construct in Adelaide notably torpedoed a previous $90 billion submarine agreement with a French defense contractor.
The Australian government has agreed to pay France's Naval Group a settlement amount of $580 million (A$830 million) over a submarine contract scrapped by the country in favor of their AUKUS alliance with Washington and London.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared that the settlement amount was "fair and equitable" and, furthermore, forged a pathway for improved relations between Australia and France.
"I intend to have an honest relationship with France - one that is based upon integrity and mutual respect," Albanese during a Saturday news conference.
The Australian PM remained tight-lipped on any further details regarding the agreement and promptly pivoted to attacking his "wasteful" predecessor, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
"Tens of billions of dollars wasted across a range of programs that have resulted of course in–have contributed to–the $1 trillion of debt that the incoming Labor government has inherited," Albanese said.
15 September 2021, 21:06 GMT