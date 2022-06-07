https://sputniknews.com/20220607/threatened-sovereignty-china-slams-australia-for-flying-p-8-spy-plane-over-paracel-islands-1096080737.html

‘Threatened Sovereignty': China Slams Australia for Flying P-8 Spy Plane Over Paracel Islands

‘Threatened Sovereignty': China Slams Australia for Flying P-8 Spy Plane Over Paracel Islands

In a release dated 5 June, Australia’s Defence Department noted that its P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft had been “intercepted” by a Chinese J-16 fighter... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T10:41+0000

2022-06-07T10:41+0000

2022-06-07T10:41+0000

australia

china

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

south china sea

p-8 poseidon

j-16 fighter jet

freedom of navigation operations (fonops)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096083975_0:122:1600:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_8e9ec653aa7fa04fb4a6a84716ad3324.jpg

China has slammed Australia for flying a reconnaissance aircraft near the airspace of the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, saying that the action “seriously threatened” Beijing’s “sovereignty” in the region.Beijing exercises sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, or over the region that it says falls under the nine-dash line. In July 2016, a United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) court dismissed Beijing’s “historical” claims under the nine-dash line in the South China Sea. Beijing has dismissed the ruling.China’s claims to the Paracel Islands are disputed by its southern neighbour Vietnam.The Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson asserted that Beijing’s “countermeasures” to deal with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) spy plane were “professional, safe, reasonable and legitimate”, as per the statement.Tan rejected Canberra’s claim that the “intercept” of the Australian aircraft “resulted in a dangerous manoeuvre which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew”.Tan accused Australia of “spreading false information and hyping confrontation” over the incident. “China strongly opposes this," Tan remarked.“China once again urges the Australian side to earnestly respect China’s national security interests and major concerns, and be cautious in words and actions to avoid miscalculation and serious consequences,” Zhao said.In its press release dated 5 June, Australia’s Defence Department said that it had raised the incident with the Chinese counterparts.Canberra said that it had been undertaking maritime surveillance activities in the region for decades as per “international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace”.Australia’s continued surveillance activity in the South China Sea has been primarily backed by the US, which itself carries out controversial Freedom of Navigation operations (FONOPs) in the region.

https://sputniknews.com/20220331/china-has-every-right-to-deploy-equipment-on-south-china-sea-islands-defense-ministry-says-1094359451.html

australia

china

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

australia, china, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), south china sea, p-8 poseidon, j-16 fighter jet, freedom of navigation operations (fonops)