Hunter Biden Stored Google Execs, US China-Policy Officials’ Cell Numbers on Laptop

The laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden contained a list of high-level Google and government official’s phone contacts, the New York Post has reported.The contacts allegedly included at least six White House officials engaged in forming the country's policy on China, and ten Google executives.The device, which was reportedly abandoned by Hunter after he dropped it off at a Delaware repair shop, seemingly lists such high-profile names as Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry, and then-Ambassador to China Max Baucus, the NY Post claims.All of these officials held their posts while Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was vice president. Biden senior made numerous trips to China to try to de-escalate tensions over the South China Sea, with Hunter joining him on one of trip to attend his own affairs: to seek business partners in the country. One of those partners, Bohai Capital Fund, saw its subsidiary Bohai Harvest receive a hard-sought license to operate outside the country promptly after Biden’s visit.The laptop files also suggest that Hunter greatly profited from this and other undeclared ventures with Chinese businessmen. The president’s son even held a 10% stake in one company for a mysterious "big guy", whom Hunter's former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has identified as Joe Biden. US officials are required to declare foreign business interests upon assuming office.The NY Post tried to reach out to the people from Hunter's contact list. While they managed to confirm at least some of the telephone numbers, only one commented on their findings - Bruce Quinn. Quinn said he had no idea as to why he was on Hunter’s contact list and claimed he never met the US president's son in person.Attempts to Recruit Google for China InvestmentsThe laptop also purportedly contained the cell numbers of ten Google execs. According to the NY Post, several either don't recall their encounter with the president's son or do so vaguely.According to Kenneth Davies, former member of Google’s philanthropic and venture capital arm and one of the names on Hunter’s list, difficulties in remembering the meeting with Hunter might be due to the president’s son’s unimpressive performance.Davies claimed that Hunter attempted to pitch Google the idea of investing abroad in China. He could not recall the specifics of the president son's proposal.For its part, Google told the NY Post that it never participated in joint projects with Hunter Biden. However, some of the ten Google execs mentioned in Hunter's phonebook "were chummy" with him, according to the NY Post, and even got positions at the White House after leaving the tech giant during Joe Biden's vice presidency.Among them are Google's former Director of Public Policy for the Americas Alan Davidson, who became the director of Digital Economy for the US Commerce Department, and former Google Vice President Megan Smith, who got the post of US third chief technology officer. However, the laptop contained no evidence directly linking their White House appointments with relations they may have had with Hunter Biden.Hunter himself is under federal scrutiny right now over alleged tax evasion, although the details of the probe remain undisclosed. He and his father maintain that he is innocent, even though the files from the laptop suggest he might have engaged in murky business schemes.

