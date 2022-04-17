International
US Republican Lawmakers Move to Investigate Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' - Media
US Republican Lawmakers Move to Investigate Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' - Media
Commenting on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, Issa described the device as a "treasure trove of obviousness." 17.04.2022
US Republican lawmaker Darrell Issa, who currently represents California’s 50th congressional district, has shed some light on the ongoing efforts to investigate the matter of the infamous "Laptop From Hell" belonging to Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.During his recent appearance on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures", Issa suggested that the Hunter Biden investigation should be followed "all the way to the ‘big guy’," and that it is something they are going to need a special prosecutor for.According to the Washington Examiner, Issa’s remarks appear to suggest that GOP lawmakers may already have a copy of the laptop.Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings became a subject of scrutiny after some of the contents of his laptop, which he forgot at a repair shop in Delaware in 2019, were unveiled by the New York Post the next year.While the information contained on the laptop was initially dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media amid the ongoing presidential campaign in the United States, in 2022. the New York Times finally confirmed that the laptop had been "authenticated by people familiar with" the emails in the cache on the device.The laptop's contents appear to suggest that Hunter used his father's high position as US vice president for the benefit of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, where Hunter was a member of the executive board.Hunter also held a share in a joint venture with China's CEFC for a person known as the "big guy", with that moniker possibly being a reference to Joe Biden himself (this theory, however, has not been confirmed so far).
US Republican Lawmakers Move to Investigate Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' - Media

19:03 GMT 17.04.2022 (Updated: 19:15 GMT 17.04.2022)
Hunter Biden attends the T&C Philanthropy Summit with screening of "Generosity Of Eye" at Lincoln Center with Town & Country on May 28, 2014 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Hunter Biden attends the T&C Philanthropy Summit with screening of Generosity Of Eye at Lincoln Center with Town & Country on May 28, 2014 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / ASTRID STAWIARZ
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Commenting on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, Issa described the device as a “treasure trove of obviousness.”
US Republican lawmaker Darrell Issa, who currently represents California’s 50th congressional district, has shed some light on the ongoing efforts to investigate the matter of the infamous "Laptop From Hell" belonging to Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden.
During his recent appearance on Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures", Issa suggested that the Hunter Biden investigation should be followed "all the way to the ‘big guy’," and that it is something they are going to need a special prosecutor for.
"In the meantime, we’re investigating it. We have the laptop," he added. "And the laptop is a treasure trove of obviousness."
According to the Washington Examiner, Issa’s remarks appear to suggest that GOP lawmakers may already have a copy of the laptop.
Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings became a subject of scrutiny after some of the contents of his laptop, which he forgot at a repair shop in Delaware in 2019, were unveiled by the New York Post the next year.
While the information contained on the laptop was initially dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media amid the ongoing presidential campaign in the United States, in 2022. the New York Times finally confirmed that the laptop had been "authenticated by people familiar with" the emails in the cache on the device.
The laptop's contents appear to suggest that Hunter used his father's high position as US vice president for the benefit of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, where Hunter was a member of the executive board.
Hunter also held a share in a joint venture with China's CEFC for a person known as the "big guy", with that moniker possibly being a reference to Joe Biden himself (this theory, however, has not been confirmed so far).
