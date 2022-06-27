https://sputniknews.com/20220627/almost-certain-queen-won-changes-to-up-to-67-scottish-laws-memo-reveals-1096726667.html

'Almost Certain' Queen Won Changes to up to 67 Scottish Laws, Memo Reveals

'Almost Certain' Queen Won Changes to up to 67 Scottish Laws, Memo Reveals

Under UK constitutional law, all legislation passed by Parliament must be granted royal assent before it comes into force. But the royal family has for... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T18:50+0000

2022-06-27T18:50+0000

2022-06-27T18:50+0000

queen elizabeth ii

scotland

uk

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096148745_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c064ee83176755834d23bbfdfaca296e.jpg

Scotland's nationalist-led devolved government has been accused of giving Queen Elizabeth II a "back channel" to alter regional legislation.An internal memo obtained by The Guardian indicated that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's regional administration granted the British monarch the privilege of 'Queen's consent' over 67 pieces of legislation.The leaked memo was written in response to a parliamentary question by Willie Rennie, then the leader of the Holyrood assembly's smallest party the Scottish Liberal Democrats. That followed an earlier investigative report by The Guardian which uncovered the indicating Queen's consent requires the government to consult the hereditary head of state over any proposed legislation that might affect her prerogatives and interests. In England the right is also extended to the Duchy of Cornwall — the estate of the Prince of Wales — granting the same power to Prince Charles over laws made in Westminster. The revelation could be embarrassing for the Scottish National Party (SNP), after its leader Sturgeon vowed to hold an unauthorised repeat of the 2014 independence referendum in 2023.The Lib Dems, the smallest of five parties in the Holyrood assembly, said the memo revealed the hidden hand of the crown in legislation for Scotland. “These documents suggest that there has been meddling in the process even before government legislation was first shown to parliament,” said party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton.Under UK constitutional law, all legislation passed by Parliament must be granted royal assent before it comes into force. But the royal family has for centuries maintained political impartiality, allowing Parliament to wield royal power on its behalf.

https://sputniknews.com/20220319/queen-elizabeth-may-spend-much-more-time-at-her-scottish-highlands-retreat---report-1094005968.html

scotland

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

queen elizabeth ii, scotland, uk, great britain