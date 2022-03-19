https://sputniknews.com/20220319/queen-elizabeth-may-spend-much-more-time-at-her-scottish-highlands-retreat---report-1094005968.html

Queen Elizabeth May Spend 'Much More' Time at Her Scottish Highlands Retreat - Report

The Queen's health has been on the decline over the past few months, amid reports that the British monarch is struggling with mobility. Royal biographer Penny... 19.03.2022, Sputnik International

UK Queen Elizabeth II, who marked her 70th year on the throne last month, may pay more frequent visits to her Scottish Highlands retreat at Craigowan Lodge, on the Balmoral estate, The Sun has cited unnamed Balmoral sources as saying."With the proper lift and now this new security, it can effectively be sealed off so she can spend much more time there quietly in her late nineties", the insider added.The source was referring to the cottage already being fit with a "wheelchair-friendly" lift worth £20,000 ($26,361), plus a new security gate, a sophisticated intercom system, and a number of CCTV cameras that are due to be installed at Craigowan Lodge in the immediate future."The idea of making it easier for her so she can spend more time there in the future is a great idea. It's a big, big house. The security makes it very safe. It makes perfect sense. It's a home she has always enjoyed and it gives her a bit of independence", Seward noted.Royal biographer Penny Junor, for her part, was not that optimistic, asserting that even though the Queen "does love Scotland", she will unlikely use the Highlands cottage "year round".This comes amid reports that the 95-year-old Queen has been struggling with disability, needs a walking stick, and is unable to walk her favourite corgis. At the same time, the Daily Mail recently reported that the Queen rejected using a wheelchair, following reports that she is making a "good recovery" from COVID-19, after having tested positive for the coronavirus on 20 February.As for Craigowan Lodge, the monarch typically stays there twice a year, every April, and for two weeks in the summer, according to The Sun.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

