Neverendum: Sturgeon Launches Latest Bid for Scottish Independence

Scottish nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon has launched her latest attempt to re-run the 2014 independence vote - admitting it could mean a 'hard border' with England.Scotland's first minister unveiled her unofficial white paper on a new independence bid without the approval of the UK government on Tuesday.In it, Sturgeon continued to link her separatist demands to the UK's 2016 vote to leave the European Union (EU)."Thanks to Brexit, the cost of living crisis is worse here than in any other G7 country - inflation in the UK is double that of France," she claimed.The Scottish National Party (SNP) has repeatedly claimed that 1.66 million out of 2.68 million Scots voted for Remain and against Brexit, compared to the UK’s 52 per cent Leave majority.It has also held up its recurrent position as the largest party in the devolved Scottish Assembly as a mandate for a repeat referendum."We face a fundamental question: Do we stay tied to a UK economic model that consigns us to relatively poor economic and social outcomes which are likely to get worse, not better, outside the EU? Or do we lift our eyes, with hope and optimism, and take inspiration from comparable countries across Europe?" she said.Sturgeon was forced to admit, however, that British businesses and residents, some of whom work remotely from the other side of the England-Scotland border, would be divided if her nationalist ambitions were achieved.Asked by a journalist how she would avoid a hard border following a Scexit, she said the situation could resemble that in Northern Ireland, where the EU has imposed customs border with the UK as part of the withdrawal agreement that keeps the exclave in the European single market."If we are in the single market, and the rest of the UK is outside the single market, then yes, there are issues in terms of regulatory and customs requirements that need to be met," Sturgeon said.Currently, 60 per cent of goods produced in Scotland are sold in the rest of the UK, more than three times as much as are exported to EU member states.Speaking to reporters on a visit to Staffordshire in England, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Sturgeon to respect the democratic decision of the Scottish population to stay within the union, with 55 per cent voting 'No' in the 2014 referendum.Responding to SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford's demand for an independence vote at last week's Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament, Johnson declared: "Our country IS independent," before accusing Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer of voting 48 times against leaving the EU.A YouGov poll for The Times published on Tuesday suggested that 46 per cent of Scots would vote 'No' in a new referendum, compared to just 38 per cent for 'Yes', with 11 per cent undecided. With the 'don't knows' removed, the proportion was 55 to 45 - the same as in 2014, when polls erroneously gave the separatists a small lead ahead of the vote.

