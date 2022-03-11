https://sputniknews.com/20220311/scottish-nationalists-invent-ukrainian-tartan-in-sartorial-solidarity-stunt-1093789163.html

Scottish Nationalists Invent 'Ukrainian Tartan' in Sartorial Solidarity Stunt

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backed calls for a NATO 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine this week, despite warnings from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has found a new way to show its solidarity with Ukraine — in tartan form.Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted on Friday an image of what he suggested was a new weave of the traditional textile, saying it combined the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the Scottish saltire of St Andrew."Ukraine forever" Robertson proclaimed of the woolen token in opposition to Russia's 'de-Nazification' campaign.Conservative MP Michael Fabricant urged Robertson to "persuade your Westminster colleagues to wear it," pledging that if their Parliamentary leader Ian Blackford dons a kilt sewn from it at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions, "I'll cheer him instead of groan!"On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon, SNP leader and the nation's First Minister, joined calls for NATO to impose a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine — which could turn the US-dominated alliance into direct conflict with Russia.Sturgeon previously supported attempts by separatists in Spain's Cataluña region to organise an independence referendum. Her predecessor, Alex Salmond, opposed the 1999 NATO bombing campaign against Serbia in support of Kosovar separatists, and until the current conflict presented a talk show on Russia's state-owned RT TV from its London studios.Robertson was born in Wimbledon, south-west London, to a Scottish father and a German mother — whose tongue he speaks fluently. He joined the SNP at 15 with the assistance of Charlie Reid of the Scottish nationalist folk group The Proclaimers.The pro-independence MSP represented the UK Parliamentary seat of Moray in Westminster from 2001 to 2017, and was simultaneously the SNP spokesman on both defence and foreign affairs from 2001 to 2015. Robertson lost his seat to current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross at the 2017 snap general election.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

