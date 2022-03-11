International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220311/scottish-nationalists-invent-ukrainian-tartan-in-sartorial-solidarity-stunt-1093789163.html
Scottish Nationalists Invent 'Ukrainian Tartan' in Sartorial Solidarity Stunt
Scottish Nationalists Invent 'Ukrainian Tartan' in Sartorial Solidarity Stunt
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backed calls for a NATO 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine this week, despite warnings from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-11T20:08+0000
2022-03-11T20:27+0000
situation in ukraine
scotland
scottish nationalist party (snp)
angus robertson
ukraine
nicola sturgeon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093788955_0:0:3165:1781_1920x0_80_0_0_00f0519aafa1e7c9e36a18f04138cdf7.jpg
The Scottish National Party (SNP) has found a new way to show its solidarity with Ukraine — in tartan form.Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted on Friday an image of what he suggested was a new weave of the traditional textile, saying it combined the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the Scottish saltire of St Andrew."Ukraine forever" Robertson proclaimed of the woolen token in opposition to Russia's 'de-Nazification' campaign.Conservative MP Michael Fabricant urged Robertson to "persuade your Westminster colleagues to wear it," pledging that if their Parliamentary leader Ian Blackford dons a kilt sewn from it at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions, "I'll cheer him instead of groan!"On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon, SNP leader and the nation's First Minister, joined calls for NATO to impose a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine — which could turn the US-dominated alliance into direct conflict with Russia.Sturgeon previously supported attempts by separatists in Spain's Cataluña region to organise an independence referendum. Her predecessor, Alex Salmond, opposed the 1999 NATO bombing campaign against Serbia in support of Kosovar separatists, and until the current conflict presented a talk show on Russia's state-owned RT TV from its London studios.Robertson was born in Wimbledon, south-west London, to a Scottish father and a German mother — whose tongue he speaks fluently. He joined the SNP at 15 with the assistance of Charlie Reid of the Scottish nationalist folk group The Proclaimers.The pro-independence MSP represented the UK Parliamentary seat of Moray in Westminster from 2001 to 2017, and was simultaneously the SNP spokesman on both defence and foreign affairs from 2001 to 2015. Robertson lost his seat to current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross at the 2017 snap general election.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220307/jk-rowling-slams-scotlands-proposed-gender-recognition-law-as-harming-most-vulnerable-women-1093653543.html
scotland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093788955_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c4e8a14bb281dc5f51f26517812f670.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland, scottish nationalist party (snp), angus robertson, ukraine, nicola sturgeon

Scottish Nationalists Invent 'Ukrainian Tartan' in Sartorial Solidarity Stunt

20:08 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 20:27 GMT 11.03.2022)
© RUSSELL CHEYNEScotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, launches Ukraine Humanitarian appeal with other party leaders at the parliament in Edinburgh
Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, launches Ukraine Humanitarian appeal with other party leaders at the parliament in Edinburgh - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
© RUSSELL CHEYNE
SubscribeGoogle news
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon backed calls for a NATO 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine this week, despite warnings from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden that the move could lead to a war between nuclear powers.
The Scottish National Party (SNP) has found a new way to show its solidarity with Ukraine — in tartan form.
Edinburgh Central MSP Angus Robertson tweeted on Friday an image of what he suggested was a new weave of the traditional textile, saying it combined the colours of the Ukrainian flag with the Scottish saltire of St Andrew.
"Ukraine forever" Robertson proclaimed of the woolen token in opposition to Russia's 'de-Nazification' campaign.
© Angus Robertson/TwitterTweet by Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP Angus Robertson of a design for "Ukrainian tartan"
Tweet by Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP Angus Robertson of a design for Ukrainian tartan - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2022
Tweet by Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP Angus Robertson of a design for "Ukrainian tartan"
© Angus Robertson/Twitter
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant urged Robertson to "persuade your Westminster colleagues to wear it," pledging that if their Parliamentary leader Ian Blackford dons a kilt sewn from it at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions, "I'll cheer him instead of groan!"
On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon, SNP leader and the nation's First Minister, joined calls for NATO to impose a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine — which could turn the US-dominated alliance into direct conflict with Russia.
Sturgeon previously supported attempts by separatists in Spain's Cataluña region to organise an independence referendum. Her predecessor, Alex Salmond, opposed the 1999 NATO bombing campaign against Serbia in support of Kosovar separatists, and until the current conflict presented a talk show on Russia's state-owned RT TV from its London studios.
In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
J.K. Rowling Slams Scotland's Proposed Gender Recognition Law as Harming 'Most Vulnerable Women'
7 March, 09:18 GMT
Robertson was born in Wimbledon, south-west London, to a Scottish father and a German mother — whose tongue he speaks fluently. He joined the SNP at 15 with the assistance of Charlie Reid of the Scottish nationalist folk group The Proclaimers.
The pro-independence MSP represented the UK Parliamentary seat of Moray in Westminster from 2001 to 2017, and was simultaneously the SNP spokesman on both defence and foreign affairs from 2001 to 2015. Robertson lost his seat to current Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross at the 2017 snap general election.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала