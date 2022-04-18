https://sputniknews.com/20220418/scotlands-nicola-sturgeon-reported-to-police-for-alleged-violation-of-covid-restrictions-1094843638.html

Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon Reported to Police for Alleged Violation of COVID Restrictions

On 21 February, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after a video emerged showing her maskless inside a barbershop in South Lanarkshire, according to Sky News.In the footage Nicola Sturgeon is seen not wearing a face mask while visiting a barbershop in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire while on the campaign trail.At the same time, in an official video posted on her Twitter account, she is seen wearing a face mask.An SNP spokesman, commenting on the videos, said that the first minister was invited into an barbershop during an outdoor visit on the street, and when she entered, she was not wearing a mask for only a few seconds.According to reports, the footage was filmed on 16 April, when wearing a mask indoors was obligatory.Some COVID-19 restrictions are still active in Scotland. On 17 April, the legal requirement of wearing a face mask ended in Scotland and became guidance.

