Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon Reported to Police for Alleged Violation of COVID Restrictions
Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon Reported to Police for Alleged Violation of COVID Restrictions
On 21 February, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England. Three other constituent countries of...
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after a video emerged showing her maskless inside a barbershop in South Lanarkshire, according to Sky News.In the footage Nicola Sturgeon is seen not wearing a face mask while visiting a barbershop in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire while on the campaign trail.At the same time, in an official video posted on her Twitter account, she is seen wearing a face mask.An SNP spokesman, commenting on the videos, said that the first minister was invited into an barbershop during an outdoor visit on the street, and when she entered, she was not wearing a mask for only a few seconds.According to reports, the footage was filmed on 16 April, when wearing a mask indoors was obligatory.Some COVID-19 restrictions are still active in Scotland. On 17 April, the legal requirement of wearing a face mask ended in Scotland and became guidance.
Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon Reported to Police for Alleged Violation of COVID Restrictions

05:52 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 05:53 GMT 18.04.2022)
On 21 February, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lifting of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England. Three other constituent countries of the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland - have the power to make their own rules on COVID-19 restrictions.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been reported to police after a video emerged showing her maskless inside a barbershop in South Lanarkshire, according to Sky News.

"We can confirm that we have received a complaint which is currently being assessed", a Scotland police spokesman said, as quoted by the news outlet.

In the footage Nicola Sturgeon is seen not wearing a face mask while visiting a barbershop in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire while on the campaign trail.
At the same time, in an official video posted on her Twitter account, she is seen wearing a face mask.
An SNP spokesman, commenting on the videos, said that the first minister was invited into an barbershop during an outdoor visit on the street, and when she entered, she was not wearing a mask for only a few seconds.

"Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn't put her mask back on and immediately put it on", the spokesman said, as quoted by Sky News.

According to reports, the footage was filmed on 16 April, when wearing a mask indoors was obligatory.
Some COVID-19 restrictions are still active in Scotland. On 17 April, the legal requirement of wearing a face mask ended in Scotland and became guidance.
