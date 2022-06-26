https://sputniknews.com/20220626/jet-pack-man-possibly-sighted-over-lax-again-1096684014.html

‘Jet Pack Man’ Possibly Sighted Over LAX, Again

An airline pilot reported seeing a man flying a jetpack near the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday.It has not been confirmed that the object the pilot saw was a man in a jetpack, but for the past three years, reports of a man flying a jetpack have been periodically occurring in Southern California. Local media have dubbed the person – or perhaps persons – “Jetpack man.”In August 2020, the FBI investigated eye-witness reports that someone was flying a jetpack 3,000 feet in the air above LAX, just a few hundred yards from planes approaching the airport. That was soon followed by a flight instructor who caught what appeared to be a Jetpack man on camera in nearby Palos Verdes. There have been other sightings as well.Jetpacks are unregulated in California, making the state an ideal place to test the devices, as long as you stay out of the way of planes. But authorities are stumped about where the Jetpack man came from, or if he exists at all.The current theories, other than it being a person flying a jetpack, are that it could be a mannequin strapped to a drone, or an inflatable balloon of Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Christmas.”After the August incident, Leigh Coates, the first-ever female jetpack pilot, told FOX 11 that using a jetpack in Los Angeles would likely attract attention during liftoff.So far, no one has been arrested or come forward as the Jetpack man. There are no known videos of Jetpack man landing or taking off. The LAPD tried and failed to locate Jetpack man after the FAA contacted them about the August 2020 sighting.For now, like an aerial Bigfoot, Jetpack man remains a mystery.

