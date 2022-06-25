https://sputniknews.com/20220625/protesters-gather-at-us-supreme-court-in-support-of-abortion-rights-1096658739.html
Protesters Gather at US Supreme Court in Support of Abortion Rights
Protesters Gather at US Supreme Court in Support of Abortion Rights
Protests broke out in major US cities on Friday immediately after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, prompting a number of states with... 25.06.2022
Protesters have gathered in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, a day after 5 justices ruled in favor of ending the 1973 Roe v Wade precedent enshrining a woman's right to an abortion.Police departments across the country are bracing for mass unrest after the Friday ruling. Last night, US Capitol Police called reinforcements to the scene, saying they planned to work closely with other law enforcement agencies.On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that protected the right to an abortion. Hundreds of protesters, pro-life and pro-choice supporters on abortion rights, gathered outside the Supreme Court following the court's decision. US President Joe Biden claimed that the decision removed "a constitutional right" from the American people and moves the nation back 150 years. He also called on Congress to take action to codify protections for abortions into federal law.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protesters Gather at US Supreme Court in Support of Abortion Rights
Protests broke out in major US cities on Friday immediately after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, prompting a number of states with so-called "trigger laws" to automatically enact abortion bans.
Protesters have gathered in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, a day after 5 justices ruled in favor of ending the 1973 Roe v Wade precedent enshrining a woman's right to an abortion.
Police departments across the country are bracing for mass unrest
after the Friday ruling. Last night, US Capitol Police called reinforcements to the scene, saying they planned to work closely with other law enforcement agencies.
On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that protected the right to an abortion. Hundreds of protesters, pro-life and pro-choice supporters on abortion rights, gathered
outside the Supreme Court following the court's decision. US President Joe Biden claimed that the decision removed "a constitutional right" from the American people and moves the nation back 150 years. He also called on Congress to take action to codify protections for abortions into federal law.
