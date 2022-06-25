https://sputniknews.com/20220625/video-abortion-rights-activists-set-fire-to-us-flag-at-washington-dc-rally-1096652709.html

Video: Abortion Rights Activists Set Fire to US Flag at Washington DC Rally

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled to strike down the landmark legal precedent Roe v. Wade that granted women the right to an abortion.

Angry protesters advocating for abortion rights have burnt a US flag on the streets of Washington DC following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.The incident took place on the intersection of D St. NW and 7th St SW of the nation's capital on Friday night, shortly after the bombshell ruling was made public.Protesters placed several signs near the burning flag, with one reading "F**k MPD", and another listing the surnames of the conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade - Thomas, Alito, Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch - as well as Roberts, who abstained but voiced opposition to abortion rights.The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the legal precedent granting women's constitutional right to an abortion has triggered a wave of nationwide protests. Demonstrations against the ruling took place in Washington DC, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Denver, as well as many other US cities.The Department of Homeland Security has vowed to ensure people’s safety during the protests, but reminded that constitutional rights to peacefully protest do not include violence.

washington dc

2022

