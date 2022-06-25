International
Like in Zombie Apocalypse: Chanting Pro-Abortion Activists Besiege Arizona Senate - Videos
Like in Zombie Apocalypse: Chanting Pro-Abortion Activists Besiege Arizona Senate - Videos
Multiple demonstrations have erupted across the US after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that protected women’s... 25.06.2022, Sputnik International
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, have used tear gas to disperse a protest which encircled the state's Senate, as people gathered to object the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade. Several videos taken from inside the building show people rallying at the doors and chanting, while senators remained inside.State Senator Kelly Townsend alleged that the crisis escalated into a "hostage" situation, and that legislators were instructed not to go outside.In the meantime, the US capital and big cities are preparing for mass demostrations after the Supreme Court, which is now dominated by conservative justices, decided that "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion". By this, the justices allowed state legislatures to decide whether the procedure should be illegal or not.In the meantime, the US capital and other cities are preparing for mass demonstrations after the Supreme Court, which is dominated by conservative justices, decided that "the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion". By this, justices opened the door for state legislatures to decide whether the procedure should be illegal or not. At least 13 states have so-called "trigger laws" which automatically ban most abortions following the SCOTUS' Roe v. Wade reversal.
arizona, phoenix, protest, abortion, abortions ban, roe v. wade, us supreme court

11:46 GMT 25.06.2022
© Photo : MichelleUgentiA screenshot of a video, depicting pro-abortion protests outside the State Senate in Phoenix, Arisona.
A screenshot of a video, depicting pro-abortion protests outside the State Senate in Phoenix, Arisona. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2022
© Photo : MichelleUgenti
Multiple demonstrations have erupted across the US after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that protected women’s constitutional right to abortion.
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, have used tear gas to disperse a protest which encircled the state's Senate, as people gathered to object the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade. Several videos taken from inside the building show people rallying at the doors and chanting, while senators remained inside.

"Protesters threatened to break the AZ Senate entryway glass,” Republican Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers tweeted.

State Senator Kelly Townsend alleged that the crisis escalated into a "hostage" situation, and that legislators were instructed not to go outside.
In the meantime, the US capital and big cities are preparing for mass demostrations after the Supreme Court, which is now dominated by conservative justices, decided that "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion". By this, the justices allowed state legislatures to decide whether the procedure should be illegal or not.
At least 13 states have so-called "trigger laws" which automatically ban most abortions following the SCOTUS' Roe v. Wade reversal.
