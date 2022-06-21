https://sputniknews.com/20220621/cristiano-ronaldos-21-mln-bugatti-veyron-damaged-in-accident-on-spanish-island-of-majorca-report-1096520072.html

Cristiano Ronaldo's $2.1 Mln Bugatti Veyron Damaged in Accident on Spanish Island of Majorca: Report

Ronaldo is known for his love for luxurious cars. As per Goal.com, the Portuguese superstar's fleet of expensive vehicles numbers around 20, including the... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's elite Bugatti Veyron met with a crash on the Spanish island of Majorca on Monday, media outlet Marca reported.The vehicle, worth approximately $2.1 million, was eventually removed from the site of the accident with the help of a blue tarpaulin.As per the publication, Ronaldo's car rammed into the entrance of a rural house where a booth of butane bottles was located.The newspaper also confirmed that CR7 wasn't driving the super-car at the time of the incident, instead, it was one of the employees of the footballer, possibly his driver who was in control of the steering wheel of the vehicle.While the driver wasn't injured in the accident, the car suffered intensive damage in the accident. Reportedly, the collision has destroyed the entire nose of the Bugatti Veyron.The 37-year-old football star is currently vacationing on the island with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his five children.

