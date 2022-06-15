https://sputniknews.com/20220615/cost-of-building-cristiano-ronaldos-dream-retirement-abode-in-portugal-rises-to-a-whopping-20-mln-1096340004.html

Cost of Building Cristiano Ronaldo's Dream Retirement Abode in Portugal Rises to a Whopping $20 Mln

Cost of Building Cristiano Ronaldo's Dream Retirement Abode in Portugal Rises to a Whopping $20 Mln

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for living his life to the fullest. While he loves the stardom that comes with being one of the greatest players of all-time, he... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

The cost of building Cristiano Ronaldo's new abode on the "Portuguese Riviera", which the footballer plans to use after retirement, has escalated from an estimated $12 million to $20 million, British tabloid The Sun reported. The Manchester United talisman purchased a large parcel of land in Quinta da Marinha, an ultra-luxurious neighbourhood in the Cascais region of Portugal in September last year.The area is called the "Portuguese Riviera" due to its picturesque location on Portugal's west coast. While it has the scenic Sintra-Cascais Natural Park on one side, the property has the beautiful Atlantic Ocean coastline on the other. CR7 had earlier earmarked $12m to build the house, but it has now been raised to a staggering $20m due to the increasing costs of building materials and subtle changes Ronaldo has incorporated because of his focus on "perfection"."He's going to retire there once his career comes to an end and wants to be 100 percent happy with it," the person added.Ronaldo plans to spend his life after retirement with his partner, lingerie model Georgina Rodriguez and his five children at this home."The initial budget was around £10 million ($12m) but that is now £17million ($20m). He spares no effort to ensure he and his loved ones are as happy and comfortable as possible," another insider said in a conversation with the newspaper."There have been some changes to the original project. But a lot of the price hike is to do with the increase in the cost of building materials. Everyone knows they've soared. It's a problem that's not just affected Portugal," the source concluded.The construction of the property is scheduled to be over in the second half of next year.

