Chelsea, Inter Milan Seal $10Mln Loan Deal for Belgian Forward Romelu Lukaku - Report
© AP Photo / Rui VieiraIn this Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
© AP Photo / Rui Vieira
Lukaku arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on a club-record transfer fee of $126Mln. But the Belgian's Chelsea comeback was marred by indifferent form and a public dispute with manager Thomas Tuchel, leaving him with no option but to agitate for an exit from the former English champions. It now seems that his wish will soon come true.
Romelu Lukaku is set for a return to Inter Milan as the Belgian forward's current employers Chelsea and the Serie A club have agreed to the terms and conditions of a loan deal for the footballer, Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.
According to the newspaper, the deal, which is worth $10Mln, was sealed after frenetic talks between the two sides on Monday. Reportedly, the clubs had frank discussions on a video call and that's where it was agreed that Lukaku would move back to Inter for his second spell there.
The 29-year-old football star made no secret of his desire to leave Chelsea after he failed to impress his bosses in England.
According to the newspaper, the deal, which is worth $10Mln, was sealed after frenetic talks between the two sides on Monday. Reportedly, the clubs had frank discussions on a video call and that's where it was agreed that Lukaku would move back to Inter for his second spell there.
The 29-year-old football star made no secret of his desire to leave Chelsea after he failed to impress his bosses in England.
In fact, his low goal tally of 15 goals in 44 matches (a bit higher than one in three) during the 2021-22 season was one of the reasons Tuchel decided to bench him during several games in the club's last campaign.
But at San Siro, Lukaku enjoyed far greater success, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances - almost double his ratio at Chelsea - for the club between 2019 and 2021, driving them to the Serie A title in 2020-21.
But at San Siro, Lukaku enjoyed far greater success, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances - almost double his ratio at Chelsea - for the club between 2019 and 2021, driving them to the Serie A title in 2020-21.