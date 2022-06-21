https://sputniknews.com/20220621/chelsea-inter-milan-seal-10mln-loan-deal-for-belgian-forward-romelu-lukaku---report-1096525520.html

Chelsea, Inter Milan Seal $10Mln Loan Deal for Belgian Forward Romelu Lukaku - Report

Chelsea, Inter Milan Seal $10Mln Loan Deal for Belgian Forward Romelu Lukaku - Report

Lukaku arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer on a club-record transfer fee of $126Mln. But the Belgian's Chelsea comeback was marred by indifferent form and a... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T13:21+0000

2022-06-21T13:21+0000

2022-06-21T13:21+0000

sport

sport

sport

romelu lukaku

chelsea fc

inter milan

inter

serie a

footballer

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105540/16/1055401688_0:99:1429:903_1920x0_80_0_0_40e2012fa8eff1693efe0d1c79bca7e3.jpg

Romelu Lukaku is set for a return to Inter Milan as the Belgian forward's current employers Chelsea and the Serie A club have agreed to the terms and conditions of a loan deal for the footballer, Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.According to the newspaper, the deal, which is worth $10Mln, was sealed after frenetic talks between the two sides on Monday. Reportedly, the clubs had frank discussions on a video call and that's where it was agreed that Lukaku would move back to Inter for his second spell there.The 29-year-old football star made no secret of his desire to leave Chelsea after he failed to impress his bosses in England. In fact, his low goal tally of 15 goals in 44 matches (a bit higher than one in three) during the 2021-22 season was one of the reasons Tuchel decided to bench him during several games in the club's last campaign. But at San Siro, Lukaku enjoyed far greater success, scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances - almost double his ratio at Chelsea - for the club between 2019 and 2021, driving them to the Serie A title in 2020-21.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, romelu lukaku, chelsea fc, inter milan, inter, serie a, footballer, football, football, football star, player, football player, sputnik, club, football club