Chelsea FC Finally Sold to Todd Boehly's Investment Company and Clearlake Capital
The football club's previous owner, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, handed over "stewardship and care" of it in February 2022 following sanction threats... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International
15:31 GMT 30.05.2022 (Updated: 15:55 GMT 30.05.2022)
The football club's previous owner, Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, handed over "stewardship and care" of it in February 2022 following sanction threats against him over alleged ties to the Russian government. He announced that he would sell the club on 2 March.
The Eldridge Industries investment company, belonging to US businessman Todd Boehly, and Clearlake Capital have officially become new owners of the English football club Chelsea. The transaction was rubber-stamped after it was approved by all regulators, including the UK Premier League and the British government.
"We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We're all in, 100 percent, every minute of every match", Boehly said in the official statement.
Boehly and Clearlake both pledged to invest in the club in a bid to boost its competitiveness. They namely plan to make improvements to the FC's home stadium of Stamford Bridge, invest in the club's academy and its women's team, as well as in the Kingsmeadow stadium used by the Chelsea Women and Chelsea U23s teams.