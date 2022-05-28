https://sputniknews.com/20220528/roman-abramovich-bids-emotional-farewell-to-chelsea-fans-after-sale-to-us-billionaire-finalized-1095852731.html
Roman Abramovich Bids Emotional Farewell to Chelsea Fans After Sale to US Billionaire Finalized
Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. Under him, the London-based club became the champion of English Premier League five times, won the FA Cup five times and won the English League Cup three times. It also won the Champions League and the Europa League twice. In early March, Abramovich announced that he had put the club up for sale in connection with the sanctions due to the events in Ukraine.
19:34 GMT 28.05.2022 (Updated: 19:36 GMT 28.05.2022)
Chelsea previously agreed terms for a $5.3 billion takeover but the deal was called into question after Abramovich refused to accept the deal proposed by the UK gov't. Later it became known that the differences were settled, the parties found a common language on how to deal with the club's debt of 1.6 billion British pound it owed to Abramovich.
The former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has issued an emotional farewell to supporters, after the club announced it reached "a final and definitive (sale) agreement" with Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.
"It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter," the statement says.
"The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation," the statement continues.
"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch," it says.
Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. Under him, the London-based club became the champion of English Premier League five times, won the FA Cup five times and won the English League Cup three times. It also won the Champions League and the Europa League twice. In early March, Abramovich announced that he had put the club up for sale in connection with the sanctions due to the events in Ukraine.
According to Bloomberg, Chelsea fans should not expect another chapter of "relentless spending" under Todd Boehly, who is said to have a "more measured" approach to the club's financial dealings.