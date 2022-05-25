https://sputniknews.com/20220525/uk-government-grants-license-for-sale-of-chelsea-to-todd-boehlys-consortium-1095755977.html
UK Government Grants License for Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly’s Consortium
UK Government Grants License for Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly’s Consortium
On Tuesday, the English Premier League said that the sale of Chelsea Football Club to the consortium headed by American businessman Todd Boehly has been... 25.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-25T06:23+0000
2022-05-25T06:23+0000
2022-05-25T06:38+0000
uk
chelsea fc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The British government on Wednesday authorised the takeover of Chelsea Football Club - owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich since 2003 - by the group led by American businessman Todd Boehly, the UK Sports Minister, Nadine Dorries announced.Earlier, the club said that Todd Boehly buys Chelsea Football Club for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion). The club added that these investments will also contribute to the club's stadium Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team, and the Kingsmeadow stadium.Abramovich put the club on sale in early March before the UK government imposed individual sanctions against him due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.Since Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Chelsea became the English football champion five times, won the English Football Cup three times, and won UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League twice.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, chelsea fc
UK Government Grants License for Sale of Chelsea to Todd Boehly’s Consortium
06:23 GMT 25.05.2022 (Updated: 06:38 GMT 25.05.2022)
Being updated
On Tuesday, the English Premier League said that the sale of Chelsea Football Club to the consortium headed by American businessman Todd Boehly has been approved.
The British government on Wednesday authorised the takeover of Chelsea Football Club - owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich since 2003 - by the group led by American businessman Todd Boehly, the UK Sports Minister, Nadine Dorries announced.
Earlier, the club said that Todd Boehly buys Chelsea Football Club for 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion). The club added that these investments will also contribute to the club's stadium Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team, and the Kingsmeadow stadium.
Abramovich put the club on sale in early March before the UK government imposed individual sanctions against him due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
Since Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Chelsea became the English football champion five times, won the English Football Cup three times, and won UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League twice.