https://sputniknews.com/20220612/twist-in-robert-lewandowski-transfer-saga-as-man-utd-plan-to-bring-the-pole-to-old-trafford-1096239878.html

Twist in Robert Lewandowski Transfer Saga as Man Utd Plan to Bring the Pole to Old Trafford

Twist in Robert Lewandowski Transfer Saga as Man Utd Plan to Bring the Pole to Old Trafford

Manchester United pulled off a major coup last year, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after reports in the British press confirmed that the... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T11:27+0000

2022-06-12T11:27+0000

2022-06-12T11:27+0000

sport

sport

sport

robert lewandowski

cristiano ronaldo

barcelona

manchester united

la liga

bayern munich

bundesliga

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095944748_0:394:2931:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_9b94b2e7035a7a9c69a58d7513edae2a.jpg

Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo could form a deadly front two at Manchester United after reports emerged that the former Premier League champions were interested in bringing the Pole to Old Trafford.Lewandowski dropped a bombshell at the end of last month, saying "that his story with Bayern Munich was over".Since revealing that he would not be staying in Germany, Lewandowski has dropped numerous signs that he is keen to switch to Barcelona."I have not considered any other offer than that of Barcelona", he said in an interview last week.According to Spanish outlet Marca, the two-time FIFA player of the year has been offered Lionel Messi's role at Camp Nou.Like Messi, Lewandowski has been a prolific scorer throughout his career, and the former La Liga champions believe he would be a natural fit at the club.The 33-year-old scored 57 goals in 55 games across all competitions last season.Yet there are hurdles Lewandowski must cross to successfully reach an agreement with Barcelona and the biggest among them is their mountain of debt, which stands at well over $1.4 billion at the moment.La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules are the second hindrance that is hurting the Bayern frontman's chances of securing a deal with the Blaugrana.Still, Barca would only be able to secure his signature and subsequently register his contract if they sell some of the club's highest-earning footballers.Although the fee to have the Warsaw-born footballer could just be $25m, the fact is that Barca are not in a position to even afford that right now. That's why the Red Devils are keeping a close tab on Lewandowski's evolving situation with Barca, and the English giants have already started preparing a plan to have him at the club, tabloid newspaper The Sun reported.Should Lewandowski's potential deal with the Spanish club fail to materialise, United will move in with a similar offer to the one they offered Ronaldo last season. At 33, Lewandowski is four years younger than CR7. Moreover, he's still in top shape, having been Europe's top scorer for the past two consecutive seasons.Overall, he has produced 344 goals for Bayern in 374 appearances and tops the charts for non-German scorers in the Bundesliga's history.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, robert lewandowski, cristiano ronaldo, barcelona, manchester united, la liga, bayern munich, bundesliga, premier league, english premier league, footballer, football, football, football star, football player, player, football legend, football team, football club, club, lionel messi, lionel messi