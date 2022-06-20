International
Boy Kills Girl for Not Accepting Friend Request on Facebook - Reports
Boy Kills Girl for Not Accepting Friend Request on Facebook - Reports
Earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh killed his mother for not letting him play mobile phone games. He even locked his... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International
A teen allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl in a suburb of Mathura, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and injured her mother after she refused to accept his friend request on Facebook*, local media reported, citing state police.According to Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh, the accused has been identified as Ravi and is a resident of Muzaffarnagar.The incident took place in Nagla Bohra, a suburb of Mathura late on Sunday when the accused came over to their house with a wedding card.Singh further told media that Ravi allegedly stabbed the girl as she walked towards him to collect the wedding car and when her mother (Sunita) came to rescue her, he attacked her as well.“After attacking daughter and mother, the accused tried to commit suicide as well. He is currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital,” Singh reportedly stated.A case has been reportedly registered against Ravi after the father of the deceased filed a police complaint.*Banned in Russia as an extremist organization
Earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh killed his mother for not letting him play mobile phone games. He even locked his 10-year-old sister inside and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.
A teen allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl in a suburb of Mathura, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and injured her mother after she refused to accept his friend request on Facebook*, local media reported, citing state police.
According to Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh, the accused has been identified as Ravi and is a resident of Muzaffarnagar.
The incident took place in Nagla Bohra, a suburb of Mathura late on Sunday when the accused came over to their house with a wedding card.
Singh further told media that Ravi allegedly stabbed the girl as she walked towards him to collect the wedding car and when her mother (Sunita) came to rescue her, he attacked her as well.
“After attacking daughter and mother, the accused tried to commit suicide as well. He is currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital,” Singh reportedly stated.
A case has been reportedly registered against Ravi after the father of the deceased filed a police complaint.
*Banned in Russia as an extremist organization
