https://sputniknews.com/20220620/boy-kills-girl-for-not-accepting-friend-request-on-facebook---reports-1096488121.html

Boy Kills Girl for Not Accepting Friend Request on Facebook - Reports

Boy Kills Girl for Not Accepting Friend Request on Facebook - Reports

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh killed his mother for not letting him play mobile phone games. He even locked his... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T13:47+0000

2022-06-20T13:47+0000

2022-06-20T13:47+0000

india

india

uttar pradesh

crime

crime

crime

police

police

police

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102904/14/1029041473_0:221:4200:2584_1920x0_80_0_0_36b38b46764a4a413efc8cd21e99a367.jpg

A teen allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl in a suburb of Mathura, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and injured her mother after she refused to accept his friend request on Facebook*, local media reported, citing state police.According to Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh, the accused has been identified as Ravi and is a resident of Muzaffarnagar.The incident took place in Nagla Bohra, a suburb of Mathura late on Sunday when the accused came over to their house with a wedding card.Singh further told media that Ravi allegedly stabbed the girl as she walked towards him to collect the wedding car and when her mother (Sunita) came to rescue her, he attacked her as well.“After attacking daughter and mother, the accused tried to commit suicide as well. He is currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital,” Singh reportedly stated.A case has been reportedly registered against Ravi after the father of the deceased filed a police complaint.*Banned in Russia as an extremist organization

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, uttar pradesh, crime, crime, crime, police, police, police, police