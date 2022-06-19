https://sputniknews.com/20220619/indian-man-beats-wife-to-death-for-refusal-to-serve-dinner-1096445073.html

Indian Man Beats Wife to Death for Refusal to Serve Dinner

Indian Man Beats Wife to Death for Refusal to Serve Dinner

Domestic violence in Indian marriage is often silently accepted by women, including in more modern areas. Even a survey from India’s federal health ministry... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T09:18+0000

2022-06-19T09:18+0000

2022-06-19T09:18+0000

india

india

delhi

new delhi

murder

murder

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107819/81/1078198199_0:170:3070:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_1ed139803b4a29941f0e6550650ee7a4.jpg

A 47-year-old husband allegedly thrashed his wife to death at their house in South Delhi’s Sultanpur area after she refused to serve him dinner.Vinod Kumar Dubey, who was arrested on Saturday, told police that they drank heavily together on Friday night and later had an altercation when Sonali Dubey, his wife, refused to serve the food.He beat her and slept along with her without realising that she was dead. On Saturday morning, when Dubey realised his wife was dead, he fled his home with INR 43,000 ($551), two liquor bottles and a blood-stained pillow. Senior police official Pawan Kumar told reporters that the local police station received a call from an unknown number informing them that Dubey had killed his 39-year-old wife Sonali and smothered her with a pillow during an argument.After an investigation, Dubey was tracked down and arrested from another location in Delhi and accepted his crime. The couple were married in 2008, Kumar added.In 2020, the National Women Commission received 5,297 complaints of domestic violence. This was almost a 79 percent jump from 2019.Last year, in a shocking incident, an “inebriated” Indian man killed his wife after she did not serve him a salad with dinner.

india

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, delhi, new delhi, murder, murder