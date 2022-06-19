https://sputniknews.com/20220619/indian-man-beats-wife-to-death-for-refusal-to-serve-dinner-1096445073.html
Indian Man Beats Wife to Death for Refusal to Serve Dinner
Domestic violence in Indian marriage is often silently accepted by women, including in more modern areas. Even a survey from India’s federal health ministry... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
A 47-year-old husband allegedly thrashed his wife to death at their house in South Delhi’s Sultanpur area after she refused to serve him dinner.Vinod Kumar Dubey, who was arrested on Saturday, told police that they drank heavily together on Friday night and later had an altercation when Sonali Dubey, his wife, refused to serve the food.He beat her and slept along with her without realising that she was dead. On Saturday morning, when Dubey realised his wife was dead, he fled his home with INR 43,000 ($551), two liquor bottles and a blood-stained pillow. Senior police official Pawan Kumar told reporters that the local police station received a call from an unknown number informing them that Dubey had killed his 39-year-old wife Sonali and smothered her with a pillow during an argument.After an investigation, Dubey was tracked down and arrested from another location in Delhi and accepted his crime. The couple were married in 2008, Kumar added.In 2020, the National Women Commission received 5,297 complaints of domestic violence. This was almost a 79 percent jump from 2019.Last year, in a shocking incident, an “inebriated” Indian man killed his wife after she did not serve him a salad with dinner.
Indian Man Beats Wife to Death for Refusal to Serve Dinner
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
