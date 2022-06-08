https://sputniknews.com/20220608/indian-teen-sits-near-mothers-corpse-for-days-after-shooting-her-for-not-letting-him-play-games-1096112209.html

Indian Teen Sits Near Mother's Corpse for Days After Shooting Her For Not Letting Him Play Games

Initially, the boy tried to lie to his father and the police by telling them that his mother was actually shot dead by an electrician who visited their house... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

A 16-year-old boy in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, shot his mother dead for not letting him play games on a mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Sunday morning at their house, located in Aldico Colony in the city’s PGI area.Furious over not being allowed to play the game he was addicted to, the boy picked up his father’s licensed pistol and shot his mother in the head. She died on the spot.Shocked to see his mother bleeding, the boy left the gun on the bed. He locked his 10-year-old sister in a room, and threatened to kill her too if she told anyone about the incident. He then spent the next three days sitting beside his mother's corpse.According to the police, the boy kept spraying the room with freshener in order to prevent the foul smell of the decomposed body from spreading outside. But he couldn't hide it for too long.

