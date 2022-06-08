International
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/indian-teen-sits-near-mothers-corpse-for-days-after-shooting-her-for-not-letting-him-play-games-1096112209.html
Indian Teen Sits Near Mother's Corpse for Days After Shooting Her For Not Letting Him Play Games
Indian Teen Sits Near Mother's Corpse for Days After Shooting Her For Not Letting Him Play Games
Initially, the boy tried to lie to his father and the police by telling them that his mother was actually shot dead by an electrician who visited their house... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T10:53+0000
2022-06-08T10:53+0000
india
crime
murder
juvenile
juvenile detention
game
video game
gaming addiction
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096117661_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_420d040ff9a8bea5e5b754a1ec914375.jpg
A 16-year-old boy in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, shot his mother dead for not letting him play games on a mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Sunday morning at their house, located in Aldico Colony in the city’s PGI area.Furious over not being allowed to play the game he was addicted to, the boy picked up his father’s licensed pistol and shot his mother in the head. She died on the spot.Shocked to see his mother bleeding, the boy left the gun on the bed. He locked his 10-year-old sister in a room, and threatened to kill her too if she told anyone about the incident. He then spent the next three days sitting beside his mother's corpse.According to the police, the boy kept spraying the room with freshener in order to prevent the foul smell of the decomposed body from spreading outside. But he couldn't hide it for too long.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096117661_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_fc6e0c190fd0abbc4f8b3fbe2e24ee2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, crime, murder, juvenile, juvenile detention, game, video game, gaming addiction

Indian Teen Sits Near Mother's Corpse for Days After Shooting Her For Not Letting Him Play Games

10:53 GMT 08.06.2022
CC0 / / Game Pad
Game Pad - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Initially, the boy tried to lie to his father and the police by telling them that his mother was actually shot dead by an electrician who visited their house. But after being questioned for an hour by police, the teenager confessed to the crime.
A 16-year-old boy in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, shot his mother dead for not letting him play games on a mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning at their house, located in Aldico Colony in the city’s PGI area.
Furious over not being allowed to play the game he was addicted to, the boy picked up his father’s licensed pistol and shot his mother in the head. She died on the spot.
Shocked to see his mother bleeding, the boy left the gun on the bed. He locked his 10-year-old sister in a room, and threatened to kill her too if she told anyone about the incident. He then spent the next three days sitting beside his mother's corpse.
According to the police, the boy kept spraying the room with freshener in order to prevent the foul smell of the decomposed body from spreading outside. But he couldn't hide it for too long.
"On Tuesday evening when the smell of the decomposed body became severe, he informed his father about the incident. The father called the neighbours and they informed the police," said S.M. Qasim Abidi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow city.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала