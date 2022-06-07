https://sputniknews.com/20220607/indian-man-reportedly-chops-off-wifes-hand-to-prevent-dream-nursing-job-1096093863.html

Indian Man Reportedly Chops off Wife's Hand to Prevent Dream Nursing Job

Indian Man Reportedly Chops off Wife's Hand to Prevent Dream Nursing Job

The accused husband, who was long-term unemployed, was seemingly jealous of his wife being offered a lucrative government job and feared she would abandon him. 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T15:54+0000

2022-06-07T15:54+0000

2022-06-07T15:54+0000

india

crime

hand

nurse

criminals

wanted criminal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107707/14/1077071430_0:51:1001:614_1920x0_80_0_0_961412efb9a8537d3f76a810598aa8cc.jpg

A man in India's West Bengal state chopped off his wife's hand from the wrist on Monday, allegedly in a crime of jealousy to prevent her from taking a state government nursing job, local media has reported.After the incident, Sher Mohammod, a resident of Ketugram village in East Burdwan district, admitted his wife Renu Khatun to a local hospital for treatment. Mohammad reportedly hid parts of her hand at his home to make sure doctors were unable to reattach it through surgery.Later, the husband and his family absconded, the report details.According to neighbours, the couple used to have frequent quarrels as Mohammod, who was unemployed while his wife was at nursing training and worked as a nursing assistant, forced his wife to reject the government offer.Ripon Sekh, Khatun's elder brother, told local media that since his sister had got the appointment letter, Mohammad had been insisting that she reject that offer."However, my sister always dreamt of pursuing a nursing career and she refused. We never knew that Sher Mohammad's feeling of insecurity will take such a tragic turn," Sekh said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, crime, hand, nurse, criminals, wanted criminal