Tory Rebels Allegedly Plotting Tweaking Party Rules to Unseat BoJo by Christmas

Boris Johnson managed to scrape through his MPs’ vote of no confidence on 6 June, but 148 of his Tories – 41 per cent of the total – had refused to back him... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

Boris Johnson may have dodged a no confidence vote a couple of weeks ago, but his premiership is hardly safe, as rebel Tory MPs are devising a new plot to unseat him, reported the Daily Mail.Furthermore, as UK Conservative party rules allow a second confidence vote in the Prime Minister only within a minimum of one year, there is said to be a push from the 2019 intake of MPs and the One Nation group to amend the rules. A six-month gap between confidence votes is purportedly seen by rebel MPs as providing “enough time to give [Mr Johnson] a chance for a reset, but is not long enough to drag it out. It would avoid a lengthy, drawn out, slow death,” a source was cited as saying.Boris Johnson won a narrow vote of confidence in his leadership on 6 June. However, 148 Tory MPs voted against him against the fallout from the so-called “Partygate” scandal. The vote was initiated by the Tory backbench 1922 Committee after civil servant Sue Gray's report exposed 16 cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations by cabinet officials in and around Downing Street in 2020-21.The PM himself was slapped with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine after Scotland Yard wrapped up its investigation into the lockdown parties. Currently, Johnson is facing a Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to parliament over “partygate”.Conservative party rules pertaining to a confidence vote can be changed at any time by the 18-strong executive of the 1922 Committee. However, according to the report, at the moment opponents of ditching the year-long rule between such votes outnumber the rebels.Some rebels have allegedly hinted at the possibility of using the upcoming elections to the 1922 Committee to pack it with members more amenable to vote through the change.Furthermore, by that time the Commons’ Privileges Committee might have concluded its probe. If the rebels’ plan was successful, the rules change could result in Boris Johnson fighting to hold on to his premiership before Christmas.One skeptical MP on the 1922 Committee was cited as saying such a change would be ‘Maoist’.Johnson-leaning MP Sheryll Murray reportedly also raised concerns about changing the rules in a private WhatsApp messaging group.Increased pressure on the Conservative PM is anticipated in the wake of the two upcoming by-elections.In Wakefield, a former safe Labour seat that the Tories claimed in 2019, analysts predict a “monumental” swing back to Labour on 23 June. The second typically “safe” Conservative seat - in Tiverton in England's south-west – is being hotly contested by the Liberal Democrats.If the confidence vote had taken place after two by-election losses “it may well have tipped the other way,” suggested some insiders.Referencing the probe into Boris Johnson by the Privileges Committee, one senior MP suggested the PM would become much more “vulnerable”.“If the privileges inquiry finds against him, that’s a moment of danger. It will be difficult for him to command a majority of MPs. There could be a delegation going to Sir Graham Brady [to change the rules],” added a backbencher.Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee, earlier told Times Radio:

