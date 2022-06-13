Plot in the Making? Analysis Shows Labour Might Be in Cahoots With Lib Dems Ahead of By-Elections
© Wikipedia / RwendlandKeir Starmer speaking at the 2020 Labour Party leadership election hustings in Bristol, Saturday 1 February 2020.
Last month, there had been conjecture that a “pact” had been secured between the UK Labour party and the Liberal Democrats regarding the by-election in Tiverton and Honiton – the heartland seat in Devon that Tory PM Boris Johnson needs to allay concerns about his leadership credentials.
Boris Johnson’s Tories have accused the opposition Labour Party of a "grubby backroom deal" with the Liberal Democrats, The Telegraph has reported.
The claims come amid rising speculations that Labour and the Lib Dems are setting the stage for the upcoming by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton constituencies with a secret "pact". Feeding into these rumours is fresh analysis carried out by the publication.
No one from the UK Labour party’s frontbench has visited the constituency of Tiverton and Honiton to campaign ahead of the by-election there, slated for June 23. The Liberal Democrats are hoping to secure this traditional “true blue” rural Tory seat in Devon as Boris Johnson still suffers damning fallout from the “Partygate” row and sees his rating plummet amidst the cost of living crisis.
However, in blatant contrast, all except three Labour MPs with shadow cabinet roles have been conspicuously campaigning in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, analysis cited by the outlet shows.
"Keir Starmer and Ed Davey have entered into this grubby back room agreement without consulting any of their members or MPs. They are to all intents and purposes the same party now favouring open borders, extreme gender politics and having a general disdain for Britain. They should at least have the honesty to come clean over this deal but nobody expects them to do the decent thing. They are after all the same people who spent four years trying to subvert democracy," a Tory source was cited by The Telegraph as saying.
The Wakefield contest, also on June 23, is believed to pose a key test for whether Labour can win back the former "Red Wall" constituency. The red wall (also referred to as the Labour heartlands) is used to describe constituencies in England and Wales which historically tended to support the Labour Party. A poll by JL Partners recently put Sir Keir Starmer’s party 20 points ahead of the Tories in this marginal seat.
Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, visited Wakefield on May 19. However, neither has travelled to Tiverton and Honiton. Similarly, Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, attended an event at Wakefield College with the local candidate Simon Lightwood on June 10.
Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has avoided the Wakefield constituency, while launching his party’s campaign in Tiverton and Honiton on May 20, the publication emphasized.
Furthermore, cited data from Facebook’s Ad Library revealed that the Liberal Democrats have targeted six digital advertising campaigns at Tiverton and Honiton voters. Again, there was no sign of similar activity in Wakefield.
Between May 10 and May 19, the Labour Party financed a Facebook survey of Wakefield residents, but omitted channeling funds into any such online activity in Tiverton and Honiton.
‘Backroom Deal’ Claims
The new analysis by The Telegraph comes as last month Starmer denied reports his party was "soft pedalling" the race in Tiverton and Honiton, where the Lib Dems had a better chance of winning. He dismissed speculation that he had instructed his frontbenchers to steer clear of the constituency in order to give the Liberal Democrats a better chance of victory, Politics Home reported in May.
A Labour spokesman insisted they would "fight for every vote" in the constituency, and both Sir Keir Starmer's party and the Liberal Democrats have categorically denied they have come to such an agreement.
However, at last month’s local elections in the UK, hundreds of Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates ran unopposed by the other party in dozens of councils targeted by Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.
According to cited leaked Tory analysis, Starmer’s party stood fewer candidates on May 5 than at local elections in 2018. Fending off fresh accusations of a “pact”, a Labour spokesman was cited as saying:
"We have a brilliant candidate for Tiverton in Liz Pole and we are fighting for every vote there. There are no deals and no pacts.”
Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat deputy leader, stated:
"There is no pact and there will be no pact. We are standing candidates in both Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton. This is another desperate attempt to deflect from Boris Johnson's lies and law-breaking. Lifelong Conservative voters are fed up of being taken for granted and want to send this government a message they can't ignore."
The by-election for the United Kingdom parliamentary constituency of Tiverton and Honiton is due to be held on 23 June after a vacancy was caused by the resignation on 4 May 2022 of MP Neil Parish. He stepped down after his admission that he viewed pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons. The election will be held the same day as the Wakefield by-election. The latter was triggered when former MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being jailed following a conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.