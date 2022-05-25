https://sputniknews.com/20220525/sue-grays-partygate-report-into-downing-street-lockdown-breaches-released-1095763829.html
Sue Gray’s 'Partygate' Report Finds 'Failures of Leadership' at Downing Street
Senior civil servant Sue Gray's long-awaited report into the 'Partygate' affair has found "failures of leadership and judgement" at the seat of government.The full 60-page report, delayed until the conclusion of a Metropolitan Police investigation that resulted in 83 small Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fines being issued, was published less than an hour before Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced his weekly questions from MPs in the House of Commons.Gray's investigation focused on 16 occasions when government staff allegedly socialised with food and drink at 10 Downing Street in breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules in 2020 and 2021.And it includes photos of the now-famous June 2020 'Cakegate' incident when Johnson's wife Carrie threw a surprise birthday party for him in the Cabinet Room — with the faces of most attendees blurred out.The PM and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were each retrospectively fined £50 by the police for attending the gathering just before a cabinet meeting.Gray made similar criticisms in her interim report months earlier.She also criticised the culture of workplace drinking that Johnson allowed at Downing Street during the lockdown, described by anonymous whistle-blowers as "wine-time Fridays" from 4pm at the end of the week.“The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time," Gray wrote. "Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government Department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace."And she said the "use of the garden at No 10 Downing Street should be primarily for the Prime Minister and the private residents of No 10 and No 11 Downing Street," addressing another infamous pic of staff chatting with wine glasses in hand on the Georgian townhouses' large lawn.Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was initially appointed to lead the probe last December, but was forced to step down just over a week later after it emerged he himself was implicated.
