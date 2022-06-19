https://sputniknews.com/20220619/amber-heard-claims-johnny-depps-ex-girlfriends-too-scared-to-accuse-him-of-violence-1096455957.html

Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp's Ex-Girlfriends 'Too Scared' to Accuse Him of Violence

Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp's Ex-Girlfriends 'Too Scared' to Accuse Him of Violence

Amber Heard gave NBC her first interview since the defamation trial that pitted her against ex-husband Johnny Depp ended earlier this month. The interview... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T12:53+0000

2022-06-19T12:53+0000

2022-06-19T12:53+0000

johnny depp

amber heard

defamation

trial

libel

lawsuit

domestic violence

abuse

allegations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096456660_0:194:3073:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_801b9b7bc1c1a3619e26939beceb2a8b.jpg

Amber Heard claimed that her former husband Johnny Depp's exes are too scared to publicly accuse him of abuse, as she appeared on NBC's Dateline.Heard was speaking in her first interview since the tumultuous defamation trial that ended earlier this month. Her full conversation with the host, Savannah Guthrie, aired on 17 June.Amber Heard, 36, claimed that looking back, she was “terrified” of telling her side of the story.When the host, Savannah Guthrie pointed out that no other women besides Heard had come forward with allegations of abuse against Depp, the actress responded:One such ex-girlfriend who did take the stand during the defamation trial was British model and businesswoman Kate Moss. She used to date the winner of multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, from 1994 to 1998.The supermodel squashed Heard’s speculation that Depp once pushed her down a flight of stairs. In fact, Moss testified that the Hollywood star actually helped her after she accidentally slipped.Heard also said that she was wounded by the “hate and vitriol” directed at her, but did not regret bringing the case.Heard claimed she was not speaking out because she was “vindictive,” but rather, her goal was to have people “see me as a human being.”However, in the interview Amber Heard repeated her allegations against “liar” Johnny Depp, claiming he had abused her during their brief marriage.Heard also brandished a “binder full” of notes from her therapist, which she suggested was evidence proving her allegations of physical and sexual abuse.However, earlier, the trialdismissed the notes as “hearsay,” barring them from being presented by her legal team as evidence."To my dying day, I will stand by my testimony," Amber Heard told the “Dateline” host.On Friday, shortly before the interview aired, Amber Heard's spokesperson was cited as telling the Daily Mail:On 1 June, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star won the libel lawsuit he filed accusing Amber Heard of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed by referring to herself as a domestic abuse survivor. The Virginia jury awarded him more than $10 million in damages. Heard also partially won her countersuit over comments made by Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman when he denounced her abuse allegations as a hoax. The jury awarded the “Aquaman” actress $2 million in damages.

https://sputniknews.com/20220617/depp-vs-heard-jury-member-says-ambers-crocodile-tears-made-them-uncomfortable-1096391720.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

johnny depp, amber heard, defamation, trial, libel, lawsuit, domestic violence, abuse, allegations