Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp's Ex-Girlfriends 'Too Scared' to Accuse Him of Violence
Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp's Ex-Girlfriends 'Too Scared' to Accuse Him of Violence
Amber Heard gave NBC her first interview since the defamation trial that pitted her against ex-husband Johnny Depp ended earlier this month. The interview... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
Amber Heard claimed that her former husband Johnny Depp's exes are too scared to publicly accuse him of abuse, as she appeared on NBC's Dateline.Heard was speaking in her first interview since the tumultuous defamation trial that ended earlier this month. Her full conversation with the host, Savannah Guthrie, aired on 17 June.Amber Heard, 36, claimed that looking back, she was “terrified” of telling her side of the story.When the host, Savannah Guthrie pointed out that no other women besides Heard had come forward with allegations of abuse against Depp, the actress responded:One such ex-girlfriend who did take the stand during the defamation trial was British model and businesswoman Kate Moss. She used to date the winner of multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, from 1994 to 1998.The supermodel squashed Heard’s speculation that Depp once pushed her down a flight of stairs. In fact, Moss testified that the Hollywood star actually helped her after she accidentally slipped.Heard also said that she was wounded by the “hate and vitriol” directed at her, but did not regret bringing the case.Heard claimed she was not speaking out because she was “vindictive,” but rather, her goal was to have people “see me as a human being.”However, in the interview Amber Heard repeated her allegations against “liar” Johnny Depp, claiming he had abused her during their brief marriage.Heard also brandished a “binder full” of notes from her therapist, which she suggested was evidence proving her allegations of physical and sexual abuse.However, earlier, the trialdismissed the notes as “hearsay,” barring them from being presented by her legal team as evidence."To my dying day, I will stand by my testimony," Amber Heard told the “Dateline” host.On Friday, shortly before the interview aired, Amber Heard's spokesperson was cited as telling the Daily Mail:On 1 June, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star won the libel lawsuit he filed accusing Amber Heard of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed by referring to herself as a domestic abuse survivor. The Virginia jury awarded him more than $10 million in damages. Heard also partially won her countersuit over comments made by Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman when he denounced her abuse allegations as a hoax. The jury awarded the “Aquaman” actress $2 million in damages.
Amber Heard
claimed that her former husband Johnny Depp's exes are too scared to publicly accuse him of abuse, as she appeared on NBC's Dateline.
Heard was speaking in her first interview since the tumultuous defamation trial that ended earlier this month. Her full conversation with the host, Savannah Guthrie, aired on 17 June.
Amber Heard, 36, claimed that looking back, she was “terrified” of telling her side of the story.
When the host, Savannah Guthrie pointed out that no other women besides Heard had come forward with allegations of abuse against Depp, the actress responded:
“Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?”
One such ex-girlfriend who did take the stand during the defamation trial was British model and businesswoman Kate Moss. She used to date the winner of multiple accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, from 1994 to 1998.
The supermodel squashed Heard’s speculation that Depp once pushed her down a flight of stairs. In fact, Moss testified that the Hollywood star actually helped her after she accidentally slipped.
Heard also said that she was wounded by the “hate and vitriol” directed at her, but did not regret bringing the case.
“I know the scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated,” she said.
Heard claimed she was not speaking out because she was “vindictive,” but rather, her goal was to have people “see me as a human being.”
However, in the interview Amber Heard repeated her allegations against “liar” Johnny Depp, claiming he had abused her during their brief marriage.
Heard also brandished a “binder full” of notes from her therapist
, which she suggested was evidence proving her allegations of physical and sexual abuse.
However, earlier, the trialdismissed the notes as “hearsay,” barring them from being presented by her legal team as evidence.
"To my dying day, I will stand by my testimony," Amber Heard told the “Dateline” host.
On Friday, shortly before the interview aired, Amber Heard's spokesperson was cited as telling the Daily Mail:
“If Mr Depp or his team have a problem with this, we recommend that Johnny himself sit down with Savannah Guthrie for an hour and answer all her questions.”
On 1 June, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star won the libel lawsuit
he filed accusing Amber Heard of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed by referring to herself as a domestic abuse survivor. The Virginia jury awarded him more than $10 million in damages. Heard also partially won her countersuit over comments made by Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman when he denounced her abuse allegations as a hoax. The jury awarded the “Aquaman” actress $2 million in damages.